Alenichev: now it is obvious to everyone that Dziuba will no longer be in the national team under Karpin

Former footballer of the Russian national team Dmitry Alenichev expressed the opinion that the Zenit striker Artyom Dzyuba will no longer be called up to the national team under the head coach Valeria Karpine…

“While our guys won six points in two difficult meetings, Artyom Dzyuba remained an outside observer. Well, now the Zenit player can continue to watch the national team on TV and play tennis. The guy is in great shape, he was recognized as the player of the month in the RPL. But … Artyom told the whole country that he did not want to play for the national team. And the point here is clearly not in sportswear.

I think now it is already obvious to everyone that Dziuba will no longer be in the national team. At least under Karpin. The guys achieved two victories without this striker – so why on earth should Dziuba be invited to the November matches instead of Smolov and Zabolotny, who were doing their best in Kazan and Maribor? So, no matter how Artyom looks in the near future, there is no turning back, “Sport Express quotes Alenichev.