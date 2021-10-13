Alexander Ovechkin – Anastasia Shubskaya: “You can” stuff “me the most after the game”

Alexander Ovechkin and Anastasia Shubskaya

Alexander Ovechkin and his wife came to Moscow, where they were offered to take part in an interesting project – Anastasia will ask her husband questions not only from fans, but also from herself. The couple agreed. And Shubskaya gladly joined the story.

She did not hesitate to ask about work, personal life, family. And at some point she even asked a provocative question: “Can someone cram you after the game, express their dissatisfaction?”

The 36-year-old hockey player was at first even a little embarrassed by this, but then replied: “Good question. Most of all you shove me after the game. In the locker room, we try not to push you to the point of shoving. Emotions go on the bench, there you don’t feel it, here it is different. “

Ovechkin and Shubskaya try to appear less with children in public places

The athlete also said that due to his popularity, he is experiencing discomfort. So, together with his wife and two sons, he tries not to go anywhere on Saturday and Sunday, otherwise his fans will overpower him. Despite the fact that he takes communication with them calmly, at certain moments he wants to be alone and relax.

In his free time, the NHL legend tries to spend more at home, because in addition to hockey, he has constant filming, interviews, and business projects. The two sons gradually began to show interest in hockey. Shubskaya asked her husband if he wants the same fame for children?

“If they want to be athletes, then we will do everything possible for this to happen. If they want a different profession, then, like any parents, we will support them in their choice, ”Ovechkin said in an interview with the MATCH TV YouTube channel.

Photo: Instagram