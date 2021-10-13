https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210817/Vse-iz-za-platya-Ani-Lorak-edva-li-ne-sputali-s-Dzhennifer-Lopes-252603411.html
All because of the dress: Ani Lorak was almost confused with Jennifer Lopez
All because of the dress: Ani Lorak was almost confused with Jennifer Lopez
Ani went on tour to Odessa and chose an unexpected image for her performance: the star was inspired by a bright example of a foreign colleague
TBILISI, 17 Aug – Sputnik. Russian-Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak surprised the Network: because of the new image, the star was almost confused with the American singer Jennifer Lopez. Lorak flew to Odessa on a tour. The singer did not hide what she was going through before going on stage, knowing that her beloved compatriot viewers were waiting for her. On her Instagram page, Ani shared her trembling emotions and boasted of sold out tickets. To her publication, the star attached a picture in a concert image, after which fans almost confused Lorak with Jennifer Lopez. Ani appeared in front of the audience in a sparkling short gold dress. Because of this, fans thought the star was inspired by JLo's Super Bowl image. Then Lopez took the stage in a similar sparkling dress, but only in silver color. "Our J. Lo"; "Just like Lopez in the Super Bowl"; "This dress suits you better than Lopez"; "Goddess, better than all the stars"; "The dress is just shine," they wrote on the net.
Ani went on tour to Odessa and chose an unexpected image for her performance: the star was inspired by a vivid example of a foreign colleague
TBILISI, 17 Aug – Sputnik. Russian-Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak surprised the Network: because of the new image, the star was almost confused with the American singer Jennifer Lopez.
Lorak flew on a tour to Odessa. The singer did not hide what she was going through before going on stage, knowing that her beloved compatriot viewers were waiting for her. On her Instagram page, Ani shared her trembling emotions and boasted of sold out tickets.
The star attached a picture in a concert image to her publication, after which the fans almost confused Lorak with Jennifer Lopez.
Ani appeared in front of the audience in a sparkling short gold dress. Because of this, fans thought the star was inspired by JLo’s Super Bowl image. Then Lopez took the stage in a similar sparkling dress, but only in silver.
