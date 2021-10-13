All serious: the paparazzi caught Affleck buying wedding rings at Tiffany

TBILISI, 24 Aug – Sputnik. Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, who renewed his relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez, was “caught” by the paparazzi choosing wedding rings. Affleck dedicated the day to his family, taking a walk with the kids and his mother. During the walk, the performer of the role of Batman decided to go to the jewelry store of the famous Tiffany brand in Los Angeles. The photographs taken by the paparazzi show how the actor stands for a long time in front of a shop window with jewelry. You can also see that Affleck is holding a pen and paper, most likely in order to write down the models he likes. It is not yet clear for what purpose Affleck was interested, but it is known that in 2002 Ben already proposed to Jennifer, but the couple broke up even before the wedding. Maybe you will be lucky this time ?!

14:24 08/24/2021 (updated: 16:33 08/26/2021)

Already unbearable to get married – journalists in anticipation of the most awaited and beautiful wedding in Hollywood

TBILISI, 24 Aug – Sputnik. Hollywood Actor Ben Affleck, who renewed his relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez, was “caught” by the paparazzi choosing wedding rings.

Affleck dedicated the day to his family, taking a walk with the kids and his mother. During the walk, the performer of the role of Batman decided to go to the jewelry store of the famous Tiffany brand in Los Angeles.

The photographs taken by the paparazzi show how the actor stands for a long time in front of a shop window with jewelry. You can also see that Affleck is holding a pen and paper, most likely in order to write down the models he likes.

It is not yet clear for what purpose Affleck was interested, but it is known that in 2002 Ben already proposed to Jennifer, but the couple broke up even before the wedding. Maybe you will be lucky this time ?!

