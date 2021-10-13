https://sputnik-georgia.com/20210824/vse-serezno-paparatstsi-poymali-affleka-za-pokupkoy-obruchalnykh-kolets-v-tiffani–258217203.html
All serious: the paparazzi caught Affleck buying wedding rings at Tiffany
All serious: the paparazzi caught Affleck buying wedding rings at Tiffany
Already unbearable to get married – journalists in anticipation of the most awaited and beautiful wedding in Hollywood 08/24/2021, Sputnik Georgia
2021-08-24T14: 24 + 0400
2021-08-24T14: 24 + 0400
2021-08-26T16: 33 + 0400
ben affleck
show business – news, scandals, stories
Jennifer Lopez
foreign stars
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/06/1a/252131778_0:48:2000:1173_1920x0_80_0_0_46082125b3d341c79f70573b221c4ff1.jpg
TBILISI, 24 Aug – Sputnik. Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, who renewed his relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez, was “caught” by the paparazzi choosing wedding rings. Affleck dedicated the day to his family, taking a walk with the kids and his mother. During the walk, the performer of the role of Batman decided to go to the jewelry store of the famous Tiffany brand in Los Angeles. The photographs taken by the paparazzi show how the actor stands for a long time in front of a shop window with jewelry. You can also see that Affleck is holding a pen and paper, most likely in order to write down the models he likes. It is not yet clear for what purpose Affleck was interested, but it is known that in 2002 Ben already proposed to Jennifer, but the couple broke up even before the wedding. Maybe you will be lucky this time ?!
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
2021
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
news
ru_GE
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/06/1a/252131778_170 0:1830:1245_1920x0_80_0_0_344196a4934afe8e5f3f9f005760c3e2.jpg
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
ben affleck, jennifer lopez, foreign stars
Already unbearable to get married – journalists in anticipation of the most awaited and beautiful wedding in Hollywood
TBILISI, 24 Aug – Sputnik. Hollywood Actor Ben Affleck, who renewed his relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez, was “caught” by the paparazzi choosing wedding rings.
Affleck dedicated the day to his family, taking a walk with the kids and his mother. During the walk, the performer of the role of Batman decided to go to the jewelry store of the famous Tiffany brand in Los Angeles.
The photographs taken by the paparazzi show how the actor stands for a long time in front of a shop window with jewelry. You can also see that Affleck is holding a pen and paper, most likely in order to write down the models he likes.
It is not yet clear for what purpose Affleck was interested, but it is known that in 2002 Ben already proposed to Jennifer, but the couple broke up even before the wedding. Maybe you will be lucky this time ?!
Read also: