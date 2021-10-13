Amal Clooney in a lemon coat at a meeting in Washington: new photos

Amal Clooney

Yesterday, the wife of 60-year-old George Clooney Amal got into the lenses of reporters. Photographers caught the human rights activist on the streets of Washington, as she was on her way to a work meeting.

In public, the 43-year-old mother of four-year-old twins Ella and Alexandra appeared in a delicate, feminine image in pastel colors. She wore a cream-colored dress just above the knee, a lemon coat, and nude pumps. Amal complemented the monochrome look with a light beige Roger Vivier bag and sunglasses.

Amal Clooney

This is one of the few outlets of Amal Clooney after a long break. The star couple spent the whole summer with their children in their home on Lake Como, where they tried not to attract too much attention to themselves. Due to the long absence of the spouses in public space, there were even rumors in the press that they were expecting twins again, but George Clooney rather quickly denied these speculations of journalists.

With the onset of autumn, Amal and George returned from Italy and began to actively publish again. First, the couple appeared at the premiere of George’s new directorial work, a film called The Tender Bar, in Los Angeles, and then attended the same premiere, but this time in London.

George and Amal Clooney

Clooney’s new painting tells the story of a young man whose biological father disappeared shortly after his birth. In his desire to find a replacement for his father, the main character meets his uncle in a bar and starts communication with the rest of the visitors of the establishment. The plot of the film was based on John Moringer’s novel “Tender Bar”, and the main roles in the film went to Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe.