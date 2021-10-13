Amber Heard in incognito mode amid feud with Johnny Depp

On Sunday, Amber Heard was photographed taking a lonely walk in a park in Los Angeles. The actress used a total stellar disguise to remain unrecognized, but she could not avoid the photographers. Amber was in a tracksuit, her head covered with a hood, and her face was hidden behind a scarf pulled up to her eyes and sunglasses.

One of the most important recent events in Heard’s life is a resounding victory in a multi-year trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, whom the actress accused of domestic violence. The British court found Amber’s accusations “largely true” and dubbed Depp a home tyrant, which negatively affected his career – the actor immediately fell under the sanctions of some filmmakers, and the streaming service Netflix removed all Johnny’s films from its library. However, the actor does not give up: a new wave of court hearings in the domestic violence case, according to the Daily Mail, should begin in May.

Amber is now in a relationship with her colleague Bianca Butti. During the quarantine, they were seen together more than once: the couple walked around the city, holding hands, and once got into the lens of the paparazzi during a kiss. Bianca supported her lover throughout the trial with Depp, and she, in turn, helped Butty in the fight against breast cancer. Insiders describe Amber and Bianchi’s relationship as “a happy union that began with friendship.”

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova