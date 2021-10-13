Amber Heard will return to role of Mera in Aquaman II

The actress posted a photo of the director’s greeting card on Instagram.

The litigation between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp badly damaged the actor’s reputation. The sequels to Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts will be released without Johnny.

But Amber Heard continues to actively build her acting career. Despite the fact that the petition for the dismissal of Hurd from the movie comic “Aquaman-2” has collected more than two million signatures, the management of the studio Warner Bros. decided to leave the role of Mera to Johnny Depp’s ex-wife.

In support of this decision, Amber Heard posted a photo of a greeting card from the film’s director, James Wan.

“Amber, welcome back to Atlantis. Love, James and Rob, ”Wang signed the message tenderly.

The authors of the petition are sure that Hurd is deliberately poisoning the life of the main pirate of the Caribbean. Fans of the actor claim that all the accusations that Hurd made are absolutely false.

The initiators of the petition also recalled that Amber had already been prosecuted for violence. The actress was arrested for mistreating her former partner, Tasei Wang Ri.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Slatova Valeria