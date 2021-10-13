Amur beat CSKA in all respects: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The Moscow army team could not oppose anything to Amur at home, and Avangard beat Barys.

CSKA lost four goals to Amur at home

27.Sorkin Maxim 57 ‘ 1 – 5 0: 20: 21: 1 10/13/2021 Amur Khabarovsk 25 Lenz Radan eight’ 08:19 Most 92. Dmitry Arkhipov 19′ 19:09 In equality 11.Nikolishin Ivan 21 ‘ 21:44 In equality 17 Butuzov Vladimir 24 ‘ 24:18 Most 96. Tomashek David 58 ‘ 58:33 In equality

Despite the fact that CSKA won the last match and Amur lost, the army team’s 1: 0 victory over Spartak was much less striking than the 4: 5 defeat of the Far East by Traktor. And Muscovites, occupying the fifth place in the West, did not seem to be the absolute favorites against the Khabarovsk citizens, who scored exactly half the points and ranked last in the East, and in the overall standings.

Also, the last “Cupid” and on the implementation of the majority – only seven successful attempts out of 70, exactly 10%. The Far East realized the first against CSKA; distinguished himself Radan Lenz, who performs, to put it mildly, not very well, and on this occasion was moved from the first link to the third, but in the special team of the implementation of the majority, he retained his place.

Lenz put his hand to the second goal, which Dmitry Arkhipov scored in equal squads, but a protracted positional attack was akin to playing a numerical advantage. It happened in the last minute of the first period, following which the guests threw the hosts almost three times: 29-10 in total, and 17-6 in the number of shots on target.

If the hosts during the break figured out how to change their game, then outwardly this did not manifest itself in any way. Well, or did not have time to manifest, because Ivan Nikolishin in the second minute made the score 3: 0. And the subsequent removal of Lucas Wallmark realized with an excellent throw Vladimir Butuzov…

After the fourth missed goal, the army team became noticeably more active, but the sharpness in their actions was still greatly lacking: in a foreign zone they acted mainly on the sides, even in two consecutive attempts to realize the majority. And then they themselves were in the minority, and even for five minutes – Roman Kalinichenko got them for pushing aboard. The hosts held out for these five minutes, and even scored 25 seconds before the break, but because of the game with a high-raised stick Matvey Guskova this goal was not awarded.

On the whole, by the beginning of the third period, everything was already clear; there were only two questions left: whether the hosts will be able to at least break up the score, and whether the guests will be able to bring it to a large one. Alexander Popov almost removed the first question in the middle of the final period, but Evgeny Alikin dealt with the threat. Before and after this episode, the army team did not realize two more attempts to draw the numerical advantage.

Maxim Sorkin nevertheless printed Alikin, after which Sergey Fedorov for some reason replaced Adam Reideborn on the sixth fielder. AND David Tomasek restored the gap of four goals.

Three stars

Vladimir Butuzov

He scored a goal, passed the ball and was the most aimed at the goal – six shots on target.

Evgeny Alikin

Saved 28 shots

Radan Lenz

He took part in the first two goals, which determined the further course of the match.

Knight’s four points brought Vanguard victory

4 – 1 0: 02: 02: 1 10/13/2021 Barys Nur-Sultan 10.Mikhailis Nikita 49 ‘ 49:37 In equality

The rivals met in Nur-Sultan exactly a week ago, and then Barys won with a score of 1: 0. Since then, Avangard have beaten Spartak (5: 2) and Avtomobilist (3: 1), while Astana residents have “dried up” SKA (3: 0) and lost to Ak Bars (3: 6). Perhaps, it is precisely with the result of the last match that the departure at the Barys goal began Nikita Boyarkin. It was the only replacement in the lineup Yuri Mikhailis also posted Alikhana Asetova to the first link, and Jakub Berglund – in the fourth. Bob Hartley also did not rotate the winning line-up, only released Arseny Gritsyuka instead of Francis Paré.

Barys now has a very difficult calendar, before this meeting the team played in a row against Metallurg, Dynamo Moscow, Lokomotiv, Avangard, SKA and Ak Bars. This may well explain the defensive tactics of Astana residents in the first period – Omsk had an advantage, which resulted in a threefold advantage in shots on target (19: 6). But none of them reached the goal, Barys defended very competently – for two majorities, Avangard could not offer anything more dangerous than controlling the puck around the perimeter and throws from the blue line with the expectation of substitution. The guests woke up towards the end of the period and checked a couple of times Shimon Grubec, he did not freeze without work.

In the second period, the Avangard goalkeeper had a much harder time: Berglund caught the Omsk team on a shift and fled alone to zero, then Barys had a counterattack in the minority. The hosts created a lot of chances, but in the final stage it did not go well – Boyarkin “ate” the exit to the goal Alexandra Dergacheva, Yaroslav Kosov from a vantage point missed the target. Avangard earned the majority Corban Knight he did everything himself: he taxied out from behind the gate, threw it and finished it off. The next segment of the game with five against four did not actually bring the hosts goals, but they continued to attack and finished off – Alexey Emelin accurately shot from the slide.

Yuri Mikhailis, head coach of Barys:

– Avangard started powerfully today and dominated throughout the game. In the second period, we had good counterattacks with the score 0: 0 – and we went one zero, we could have scored, and two into one a good counterattack passed. But they could not outplay the goalkeeper, conceded in the minority, and in the third period there was not enough strength, since they spent a lot of time in defense. We got off one puck, and immediately conceded a goal – I think the opponent was confidently finishing this match. Boyarkin – well done, played great, helped us out. If not for him, the bill would have been different. I had to support him with a more selfless game, block more shots. The guys did their best today, there are no complaints about their dedication. But we don’t have enough heads.

In such a game, it was not entirely clear how Barys could turn the tide of the match. Astana residents tried, but “Avangard” completely blocked the approaches to their gates. Plus, the hosts had sharp counterattacks, one of which almost ended in a goal Nailya Yakupova. The guests, however, did not give up and won back one goal – Nikita Mikhailis caught a rebound on a nickle. The answer came with lightning speed: in a minute Alexey Bereglazov returned the advantage of two goals to Avangard. The last chance of “Barys” was the majority, which was wasted – in the end, Astana residents left on their own, deprived themselves of the opportunity to organize the last assault and missed for the fourth time.

Bob Hartley, head coach of Avangard:

– A good victory in our performance. Started great, all three periods controlled the puck, could have scored more, but it is worth noting the opponent’s goalkeeper – he made incredible rescues. I liked the control of the puck in our performance, skating, go from defense to attack. Good teamwork, confident and cohesive throughout the entire 60 minutes. In the morning we honored the memory of Alexei Cherepanov. When it happened I was in North America, of course it was in the news. Now I am a part of Vanguard, and this is a part of my life. Many years have passed, but we understand what Avangard means to the residents of Omsk, and what Cherepanov meant to Avangard. Life is often unfair, this is a vivid example of that an amazing young man, talented and promising left too early. We honored his memory today.

Three stars

Corban Knight

Scored 4 (1 + 3) points, won 85% of face-offs, scored seven shots on goal

Sergey Tolchinsky

Made three assists, earned two majorities for his team

Nikita Boyarkin

Despite the result, he helped the team a lot, saved 54 shots