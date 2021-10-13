Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore, Rihanna and other stars have abandoned the bra. Photo

The world celebrates October 13 No bra day… From year to year, many women give up their underwear on this day in order to draw attention to the problem of breast cancer.

But lately, giving up underwear has become a trend. Celebrities attend social events without a bra, and in everyday life they have long abandoned this uncomfortable wardrobe item.

OBOZREVATEL decided to talk about the celebrity beauties who don’t wear a bra.

Cameron Diaz

Actress Cameron Diaz is not used to hiding her breasts in a bra. She does not wear push-ups and does not complex about the size of her breasts.

The actress is happy with her shape and does without tight underwear. Only during training does she wear a sports top.

Miranda Kerr

Model Miranda Kerr wears plunging neckline and does not wear underwear. The beauty goes without a bra, not only on the catwalk and at social events, but also in everyday life.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

English supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley does not hide her ideal model parameters. She always wears provocative looks without underwear and with a deep neckline.

Rihanna

Singer Rihanna loves to look shocking in everyday life and on the red carpet. Her see-through dresses and plunging necklines outshine other stars. She also likes to wear oversized sweaters and no bra shirts.

Paris Hilton

Socialite Paris Hilton doesn’t wear a bra. In her opinion, he spoils the sexy image.

In addition, Hilton most often wears revealing outfits with a cutout on the back or neckline, which are incompatible with lingerie.

Selena Gomez

Pop star Selena Gomez also experiments with outrageous outfits and goes out without underwear. The young singer has a lush chest, but she still chooses dresses with a deep neckline.

Lindsey Lohan

Actress Lindsay Lohan always goes without a bra in her life. In social networks, she publishes nude photos where she demonstrates the perfect figure.

Miley Cyrus

Outrageous singer Miley Cyrus often appears nude in her music videos. Since her youth, the star goes without a bra, loves to wear tight-fitting white T-shirts and T-shirts that emphasize the shape of the chest.

Angelina Jolie

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie wears thin silk tops and shirts over her naked body. Even at a UN meeting, a star once came without underwear.

Demmy Moor

Actress Demi Moore wore naked clothes long before it became a trend. On the red carpet and in life, the star loves to make her look more sexy, ignoring lingerie.

