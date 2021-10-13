Angelina Jolie was caught on a date with ex-spouse

The former spouses had dinner together, and then left the restaurant together. They were wearing protective masks.

The famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie appeared on a date with her first husband, British actor Johnny Lee Miller. Writes about this Daily Mail.

It is noted that the ex-spouses dined together in one of the restaurants in Los Angeles. And at the end of the meeting, Jolie left in Miller’s car.

In addition, it is known that in July of this year, Jolie was captured with a bottle of wine in her hands, when she was heading to the New York apartment of her ex-husband. She stayed with Miller for several hours.

Note that Jolie and Lee Miller met on the set of the crime thriller Hackers and got married in 1996. However, they divorced two years later.

Photo: BackGrid Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller

Recall that Jolie is relentlessly suing her third husband, Brad Pitt. And recently, Pitt accused the ex-wife of conspiracy over an attempt to sell half of their common estate with a vineyard in France.

Paparazzi captured Angelina Jolie with a famous singer

News from Correspondent.net in Telegram. Subscribe to our channel https://t.me/korrespondentnet