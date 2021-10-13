Angelina Jolie was spotted on a date with ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller

Los Angeles, October 13. Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has once again provoked rumors of an affair with actor Johnny Lee Miller. The star spent the evening in the company of her ex-husband.

Jolie chose one of the Beverly Hills restaurants for another date with Miller. The couple was noticed at night, when they left the institution and drove away in the actor’s car. This time, the actress chose a stylish elongated coat and heels for dinner, according to the Daily Mail.

The ex-spouses were last seen together in June, when the actress visited Miller in his New York apartment. The actress took a bottle of wine with her and spent a couple of hours in the company of her ex-lover.

The couple divorced in 1999 after three years of unsuccessful marriage. Their meetings led fans to the idea that the stars not only maintained a warm relationship, but also decided to get closer after Jolie’s divorce from Brad Pitt.

Global Look Press / Regina Wagner / Geisler-Fotopress

In addition to Miller, the actress was more than once credited with an affair with the rapper The Weeknd. The stars were noticed several times at dinner – during one of these dates, Jolie went to the musician’s home. In addition to the romantic version, fans also do not exclude that the artists may be associated with a new project.