“Bastrykin! Where is Khabib’s medal “For crap pants”? “, Conor reports – Boxing / MMA / UFC

Former UFC champion in two weight classes Conor McGregor reacted to the joke of ex-lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Bastrykin! Where is Khabib’s medal “For crap pants”? He deserved it by doing it in the 10th row (meaning the incident with Conor’s attack on the bus, from which Nurmagomedov did not get off – Sports.ru), ”the Irishman wrote on Twitter.

Bastrykin! Where is Khabib's "shit in his pants medal"? He need this for shit his pants 10 rows back.

Recently it became known that the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin presented the medal “Valor and Courage” to Roman Kovalev, who was beaten by three Dagestanis in the Moscow metro for interceding for the girl.

Nurmagomedov added a photo of Conor McGregor to his Instagram story with the caption: “Where is my medal from Bastrykin? Dagestanis beat me up with a crowd too! “

