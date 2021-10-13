Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez sentenced to six months in prison

Player of Bayern Munich and the French national team Lucas Hernandez sentenced to six months in prison for violating the prohibition to approach his current wife Amelia de la Osa Lorente… The relevant information was published in a press release from the High Court of Madrid.

Back in 2017, as an Atlético player, Lucas beat de la Osa Lorente, who was his girlfriend at the time. The local court considered the relevant case of domestic violence and passed a sentence – 31 days of community service and a ban on approaching the girl closer than 500 meters.

The couple later reunited, and in the same, 2017, their wedding took place. Nevertheless, Lucas’s ban on approaching Amelia remained, and this summer he spent a joint vacation with her. The court billed this as a violation of the ban and passed a sentence – six months in prison.

According to AS, the footballer has already filed an appeal against this decision, the consideration of which will take place on October 19. Hernandez is obliged to personally attend the trial.

Interestingly, the court’s decision is not based on a joint photo of Lucas and Amelia, but on the fact that the couple returned from vacation on the same plane.