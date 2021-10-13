







Beauty Battle: Ornella Muti vs. Jennifer Lopez





“Two stars, two bright stories” – it would be possible, in the manner of a famous hit, to sing about these celebrities whom we decided to confront in battle.

Jennifer and Ornella, if you look at them with a clean look, are somewhat similar. Both lead a healthy lifestyle, although Muti is engaged in yoga, which he actively reports in videos in his social media. nets, and Lopez prefers heavy artillery in the form of a rocking chair (cardio and strength exercises in the gym), which he goes to at least 5 times a week.

Both stars used the services of plastic surgeons and cosmetologists. True, Ornella, in comparison with Jennifer, has done much more work on the face. This is understandable, because she is 14 years older than Lopez (Jennifer – 52, Muti – 66).

True, the actress got carried away with the redesign when she was younger than the Latin American star. So, according to insiders, Ornella fell into the hands of a surgeon, literally and figuratively, back in the 90s. It’s hard to resist the temptation when your boyfriend – plastic surgeon (at that time Ornella was in a civil marriage with the famous aesthetist Stefano Piccolo). Taking advantage of the position, she performed blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, and chin correction. Now he regularly injects injections of fillers and botox.

Lopez, on the other hand, has just done a modest rhinoplasty, does botox, threads very precisely, and prefers hardware procedures.

When it comes to work, both stars have different fates. Muti’s career in cinema is still on track, she only plays in the theater. He very rarely appears in the frame and prefers a measured, quiet lifestyle, making good money on the sale of his line of jewelry and cosmetics.

In contrast, the sultry Latina is used to being on the front pages. And lately she has succeeded, thanks to a large number of new films, an album, concerts and the hottest PR romance with Ben Affleck. Insiders very often hint that the life of a couple is almost a Broadway production, because every step and action of Ben and Jennifer is verified by their managers. Thanks to this, the career of the half-forgotten Affleck went uphill, and Lopez began to make good money on the sale of her cosmetic line and a signature collection of shoes, launched recently.







Jennifer Lopez







Ornella Muti



In what battle did we decide to confront Ornella Muti and Jennifer Lopez, ask? Of course, in beauty. Recently, both stars have been choosing the same hairstyle, styling and doing one for two fashionable hair coloring. Lopez and Muti have hair extensions, hairstyle – curls in the style of light negligence. In terms of hair color, both opted for the trendy 90s trend that is gaining momentum – supermodel coloring. We wrote about him here.