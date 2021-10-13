Binance Crypto Exchange At China’s Demand Will Cancel RMB Trading For C2C

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
19

2021-10-13T10: 39: 25 + 03: 00

2021-10-13T10: 39: 25 + 03: 00

2021-10-13T10: 39: 25 + 03: 00

2021

https://1prime.ru/cripta/20211013/834950909.html

Binance Crypto Exchange At China’s Demand Will Cancel RMB Trading For C2C

Cryptocurrencies

news

ru-RU

https://1prime.ru/docs/terms/terms_of_use.html

https: //russiasegodny.rf

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced Wednesday that it will no longer trade in RMB on the C2C platform from December 31 … PRIME, 10/13/2021

cryptocurrencies, finance, economy, world economy, news, cryptocurrencies, binance, china

https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289629.jpg

1920

1440

true

https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289629.jpg

https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289628.jpg

1920

1080

true

https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289628.jpg

https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289627.jpg

1920

1920

true

https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289627.jpg

https://1prime.ru/cripta/20211013/834949917.html

Economic Information Agency PRIME

7 495 645-37-00

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/

Economic Information Agency PRIME

7 495 645-37-00

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/

Economic Information Agency PRIME

7 495 645-37-00

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/

Economic Information Agency PRIME

7 495 645-37-00

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/

Economic Information Agency PRIME

Binance Crypto Exchange Will Cancel RMB Trading For C2C At China’s Demand

CryptocurrenciesCryptocurrencies

BEIJING, 13 Oct – PRIME. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Wednesday that it will stop trading in Chinese yuan on the C2C platform (directly between individual clients) from December 31, according to the exchange’s statement.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency

The expert expects the growth of the cost of bitcoin to $ 59.6 thousand

“In response to local government regulations, Binance C2C will remove the yuan (CNY) trading area on December 31, 2021,” Binance said in a statement.

It is noted that the site will also conduct an inventory of users, and if users from mainland China are found, their accounts will be switched to the “withdrawal only” mode. The exchange will notify eligible users by email seven days prior to making any changes to their account settings.

At the same time, Binance said that the exchange left the mainland China market back in 2017 and does not conduct any exchange transactions there.

“Binance always strictly adheres to the relevant local regulatory requirements,” the statement also said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here