2021-10-13T10: 39: 25 + 03: 00
2021-10-13T10: 39: 25 + 03: 00
2021-10-13T10: 39: 25 + 03: 00
2021
https://1prime.ru/cripta/20211013/834950909.html
Binance Crypto Exchange At China’s Demand Will Cancel RMB Trading For C2C
Cryptocurrencies
news
ru-RU
https://1prime.ru/docs/terms/terms_of_use.html
https: //russiasegodny.rf
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced Wednesday that it will no longer trade in RMB on the C2C platform from December 31 … PRIME, 10/13/2021
cryptocurrencies, finance, economy, world economy, news, cryptocurrencies, binance, china
https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289629.jpg
1920
1440
true
https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289629.jpg
https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289628.jpg
1920
1080
true
https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289628.jpg
https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289627.jpg
1920
1920
true
https://1prime.ru/images/83228/96/832289627.jpg
https://1prime.ru/cripta/20211013/834949917.html
Economic Information Agency PRIME
7 495 645-37-00
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/
Economic Information Agency PRIME
7 495 645-37-00
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/
Economic Information Agency PRIME
7 495 645-37-00
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/
Economic Information Agency PRIME
7 495 645-37-00
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/
Binance Crypto Exchange Will Cancel RMB Trading For C2C At China’s Demand
BEIJING, 13 Oct – PRIME. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Wednesday that it will stop trading in Chinese yuan on the C2C platform (directly between individual clients) from December 31, according to the exchange’s statement.
“In response to local government regulations, Binance C2C will remove the yuan (CNY) trading area on December 31, 2021,” Binance said in a statement.
It is noted that the site will also conduct an inventory of users, and if users from mainland China are found, their accounts will be switched to the “withdrawal only” mode. The exchange will notify eligible users by email seven days prior to making any changes to their account settings.
At the same time, Binance said that the exchange left the mainland China market back in 2017 and does not conduct any exchange transactions there.
“Binance always strictly adheres to the relevant local regulatory requirements,” the statement also said.