Binance Crypto Exchange At China’s Demand Will Cancel RMB Trading For C2C

BEIJING, 13 Oct – PRIME. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Wednesday that it will stop trading in Chinese yuan on the C2C platform (directly between individual clients) from December 31, according to the exchange’s statement.

“In response to local government regulations, Binance C2C will remove the yuan (CNY) trading area on December 31, 2021,” Binance said in a statement.

It is noted that the site will also conduct an inventory of users, and if users from mainland China are found, their accounts will be switched to the “withdrawal only” mode. The exchange will notify eligible users by email seven days prior to making any changes to their account settings.

At the same time, Binance said that the exchange left the mainland China market back in 2017 and does not conduct any exchange transactions there.

“Binance always strictly adheres to the relevant local regulatory requirements,” the statement also said.