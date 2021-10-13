Binance logo will appear on the uniform of the football club SS Lazio

The crypto exchange announced the start of a multi-year partnership with the team, as well as the release of its token on the Binance Fan Token platform

Crypto exchange Binance has become the main sponsor of the SS Lazio football uniform, and also entered into a long-term partnership with him. The marketplace will release the team’s fan tokens on the Binance Launchpad platform.

Lazio’s Official Fan Token (LAZIO) is a utility token that will enable fans to interact with the club through voting sessions and receive bonuses. For example, token holders will be able to receive various unique badges and awards, autographs, and even meet the team in person.

Since October 13, the token is available to users of the Binance crypto exchange on the Launchpad platform. It can later be purchased on the spot market using a debit card, credit card, and P2P service.

In total, 4 million LAZIO tokens will be issued on Launchpad (10% of the total). The maximum amount of funds that is planned to be attracted is $ 4 million. The maximum limit for one user is $ 20 thousand.

SS Lazio is one of the leading Italian professional football teams from Rome. The club was founded in 1900 and won various titles and awards, including the UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, twice the Italian champion, seven times in the Italian Cup and three times in the country’s Super Cup.

