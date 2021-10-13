Bitcoin crashes below $ 40k for first time since August – Cryptocurrency news

In early August, cryptocurrency fell to $ 38,163
Bitcoin price fell below $ 40,000 / Photo: Collage: Today
On September 22, Bitcoin briefly dropped below $ 40,000 for the first time since August. The fall in cryptocurrency was due to criticism from regulators.
By Bloomberg.
The largest cryptocurrency broke a three-day losing streak, surging 2.9% to $ 42,132 as of 8:34 am ET Wednesday. But before that, Bitcoin fell 3.2% to $ 39,612.
Concerns over the spread of the debt crisis of China’s largest real estate developer Evergrande Group and expectations that the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting will signal a cut in asset purchases later this year are some of the headwinds for investors.
“Bitcoin is not immune to a sell-off of risky assets in traditional markets. Bitcoin must take a moving average of $ 46,000 over 200 days and strengthen before it can collectively breathe.” – said the co-founder of the crypto creditor Nexo Anthony Trenchev.
The cost of bitcoin in Kiev as of 12:50 on September 22 was 42 399 US dollars.
In El Salvador, Bitcoin became the legal tender
In El Salvador, since September 7, the most popular cryptocurrency – bitcoin – has become equal to the US dollar and has become an official means of payment.
Bitcoin owners can pay with cryptocurrency for any services and goods in the country.
- Recall that the founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater billionaire Ray Dalio told in what case the regulators can destroy Bitcoin.
- Bitcoin has grown by over 300% in 2020. At the beginning of summer 2021, bitcoin lost about half of the price, falling from a record almost 65 thousand dollars, which were fixed in April.