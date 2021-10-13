Bulgaria called on Russia to stop discussing the results of the Games in rhythmic gymnastics – RT in Russian

Iliana Raeva, President of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation of Bulgaria, reacted to the words of her Russian colleague Irina Viner-Usmanova about the injustice of the results of the group all-around at the Tokyo Olympics. Raeva said that the results of the Games cannot be questioned, and the Bulgarians really performed better. The State Duma was outraged by the methods used by representatives of other countries, and accused them of wanting to put pressure on judges in the future.

“I didn’t expect such a reaction from her”

In the world of rhythmic gymnastics, a controversy once again erupted over the fairness of the results of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Only a new discussion concerns not the victory of the Israeli Lina Ashram over the Russian Dina Averina, but the competition in group exercises. In them, for the first time in 25 years, Russian athletes were also left without gold, and girls from Bulgaria rose to the first place.

Against the background of the scandal in personal all-around, the discussion about the results of another Olympic discipline faded into the background. Iliana Raeva, a former athlete, and now the president of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation of Bulgaria, decided to raise this topic again. In an interview with the YouTube channel The Jungle of Sports, she spoke harshly about the words of her colleague Irina Viner-Usmanova, who claimed that the defeat of Russia was known in advance.

“I exploded. Was like a tsunami, like a tornado. She got pissed off. Maddened. You can’t say that about a team that is definitely the strongest in the world. I sat and watched. To be honest, it was amazing. I didn’t expect such a reaction from her. She lost a lot and lost a lot of strength, “- quotes the words of Raeva Inoprosport.

A few days later, the head of the Bulgarian federation again spoke out in defense of her athletes, who won the first Olympic gold medals in rhythmic gymnastics in the history of the country. She noted that she did not doubt the victory of her charges.

“After the incessant accusations about the refereeing of the Olympics by Russia and the“ undeserved ”gold medal of Bulgaria in the group exercises, I will publicly express my opinion on this topic for the first time. The Bulgarian group exercises were the best at the Tokyo Olympics, without a doubt! ” – wrote Raeva on Facebook.

Arguing for her position, the former athlete stated that the national team was considered the favorite in group exercises throughout the entire Olympic cycle. She also noted that Bulgarian gymnastics has been developing for almost 70 years and has trained dozens of world champions.

“Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics will continue to work and exist, leaving a legacy that the governing body of the International Gymnastics Federation can be proud of! Respect for the judges of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, ”added Raeva.

The position of the head was also shared by the author of The Jungle of Sports, journalist Ognyan Georgiev. He criticized Viner-Usmanova for her words and warned the head coach of the Russian national team that for this she could lose her authority in rhythmic gymnastics.

“With a tight hold on Wiener’s wards, they have won five consecutive Olympic gold medals in individual and group competitions. She was not used to losing. The defeat in Tokyo left her in an unfamiliar position. After the failure of the Russian national team in Japan, Viner decided to shift the blame on everyone except herself. She uttered harsh words discrediting the successes of the Bulgarian team and Israeli gymnast Lina Ashram, ”Georgiev said.

According to the Bulgarian journalist, Wiener’s “toxic” statements may backfire on herself and all Russian gymnastics in the future.

“The judges, whom she blamed for the failures of the Russians, will not forget this scandal. She put additional pressure on the new generation of gymnasts in the Russian national team. They read her words addressed to the Averins and will not forget them, because someday they may themselves be in the place of the sisters. Viner is a lump in Russian sports, but her reputation as a successful coach is now in question, ”added Georgiev.

“You can’t call it anything other than a provocation”

Viner-Usmanova herself did not respond to the claims of the Bulgarian side. She only noted that each country has the right to have its own opinion. However, the State Duma stood up for the head coach of the national team. So, the deputy Dmitry Svishchev called Rayeva’s statements a provocation aimed at discrediting Russian gymnasts in front of the judges.

“Federation presidents have the right to make statements if they are supported by evidence and facts. We remember the scandal in Tokyo when our girls were sued. The new statement cannot be called anything other than a provocation. It was made in order to further influence the federation of rhythmic gymnastics, refereeing, in order to hyip on this … The results of our athletes will prove another truth, ”Svishchev said.

His colleague, Olympic speed skating champion Svetlana Zhurova, is sure that the next splash of discussions on the results of the Olympics confirms their injustice. She believes that otherwise the Bulgarian federation would not make sense to stand up for their athletes.

“On the thief and the hat is on fire. If people still continue to raise this topic, this once again confirms that something is pressing on them. Surely they understand that the judges did the wrong thing at the Olympics, it was done under pressure, and therefore they continue to make excuses to this day. It looks very strange. People remember such things only if they are ashamed of it, they cannot accept it. We have long forgotten, drove on and move on, ”the portal Metaratings.ru quotes Zhurova.

In turn, the former Russian gymnast Yana Batyrshina drew attention to the incorrectness of Raeva’s statements that Bulgaria, even before the Olympics, dominated the group all-around. She recalled that shortly before the competition in Tokyo, the Russians won the European Championship.

“How can you say that if a month and a half before the Olympics at the European Championship, which was held in Bulgaria, by the way, our group players took first place? And the grinders are the fourth. This does not fit in with the words that the Bulgarian national team was the favorite. Irina Aleksandrovna correctly noted that each team has its own opinion. The grinders are our rivals. It’s clear that they think differently … I think that the World Cup, which will be held in October, will show everything. I really hope and hope that Arina and Dina Averin will receive their well-deserved medals. Our group members are too. And this will be the end of all the conversations and the season will be put on a fat point, “! quotes Batyrshina as saying.

It is worth noting that Russian gymnasts have won the group all-around at all world championships since 2015, while the Bulgarians have twice become silver medalists and twice bronze.