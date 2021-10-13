Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Tours Africa | Blockchain24

Cardano has focused on blockchain-based projects. This is because after the launch of the smart contract capability on the web, the next step was to force developers to deploy their applications to the ecosystem. Cardano has invested in a number of startups through EMURGO to accelerate blockchain adoption. For a while, the project is targeting Africa, a promising hub for cryptocurrency innovation. He plans to give projects the necessary impetus to get them into the ecosystem.

EMURGO invests in African startups

One of the loudest announcements at the Cardano Summit in September was EMURGO’s $ 100 million investment in Cardano-focused projects. The Commercial arm of the Cardano Foundation has invested heavily in a number of startups based in Africa. These startups will receive support in varying degrees, from financial to educational, as needed.

All seed rounds for Milkomeda, ADAVERSE and Adanian have been supported by the Cardano network through EMURGO. Some of these projects have been incubators for other Cardano-focused projects. Milkomeda is a dcSpark sidechain that provides a bridge between the Cardano blockchain and other layers of blockchain protocols.

Hoskinson Africa Tour

Africa has established itself as a testing ground for innovative crypto technologies, and founder Charles Hoskinson wants to exploit this climate. After completing the two-week social media hiatus he announced following the conclusion of the Cardano Summit, Hoskison tweeted his plans for the future.

Hoskinson, who was in Wyoming, tweeted that he had returned from the state. His plans for the future included a tour of Africa, which began in South Africa and will cover various countries on the continent.

The founder announced plans to tour Africa and also tweeted about his vacation. He plans to meet with startups building on the Cardano network and, with the help of his team, provide them with everything they need in the form of financial or educational assistance.

Cardano crashes on charts

Cardano’s own token ADA hasn’t seen much positive change despite the news coming from the project. The momentum for the digital asset remains downtrend, not following the general upward trend in the market.



ADA price is trying to stay above $ 2 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

With bitcoin rising this week, altcoins have moved in tandem with the leading cryptocurrency. The resurgence of the broader cryptocurrency market was supposed to provide the boost needed to bring the ADA back to previous highs. But so far the asset has not returned significant levels. Instead, it continues to struggle to hold above $ 2, trading at the low of $ 2.12 at the time of writing.