Courteney Cox lives with a gay friend

The Friends star sheltered a colleague, which aroused the suspicions of fans.

Courteney Cox has a new roommate. Ellen DeGeneres, the American stand-up star and TV presenter of the popular program, moved to the star’s mansion in Beverly Hills.

The stars did not hide the fact that they live under the same roof, but hastened to dispel strange rumors about Ellen’s problems in her marriage to Portia de Rossi.

Ellen assures that they have peace and quiet in family life with his wife.

“I have no family problems. I live with Courteney Cox not because I was kicked out of the house, “- reports the publication Page Six.

As it turned out, the TV presenter recently sold her house.

Courteney Cox, in turn, is glad that Ellen feels at home. Girlfriends make fun of each other.

“You’re a terrible roommate! We shared a bathroom with you, but where is my toothbrush and cosmetics now ?! ” – Courtney is indignant.

Ellen does not stand aside and also responds with humor to the actress: “It was Portia who occupied your part of the bathroom, I strictly adhere to the contract.”

It is known that Courtney is a great lover of cleanliness, she has repeatedly admitted that she is literally obsessed with putting things in order on the shelves and in the lockers. How long the neighborhood with a friend who “breaks” the harmony in Cox’s house will last is still unknown, but the star friends are having fun.

Author: Victoria Frolenko