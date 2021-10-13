Crazy start to the season in the NHL: Pittsburgh without Malkin and Crosby took away the champion – 10/13/2021

Pittsburgh kicks off the season without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin at the same time for the first time in 16 years. Because of this, the team’s quotes among bookmakers are unusually low: many are sure that the Penguins will not miss the playoffs. But the opening match of the season, in which Pittsburgh visited Tampa, convinced that the team is combat-ready even without two legends.

“Tampa” entered the season with an optimal line-up, but in terms of the team’s performance in the first game, it cannot be said that the winner of the last two Stanley Cups was on the ice. Only the three Stemkos – Sirelli – Killorn stood out, which organized both Tampa goals, but Kucherov and Point were invisible. The best goalkeeper in the world Andrey Vasilevsky unexpectedly let the team down. Going out of the gate, he gave the pass to Jeff Carter, who immediately found Heinen on the nickle.

A few minutes later, veteran Brian Boyle reminded of himself. He completely missed the last club season, playing only in the World Cup for the Canadian national team. In training camp, he was on a screening contract and convinced that he was ready to return to the NHL. The decision of the Pittsburgh managers was correct – in the very first game Boyle realized his moment very confidently.

Tampa started to get some success only towards the end of the match. Cirelli played well on a penny with the score 0: 3 and gave his team at least some hope. But Pittsburgh very confidently hit the empty net, avoiding the hassle.