Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo commented on a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.

“Another victory, another step towards our goal, another historic night for the Portuguese national team. Everything becomes easier when we play at home – in front of the fans who support us from the first to the last minute. I promised that I would always strive for more! This is in my DNA, in the DNA of our national team players. We are never satisfied with little, never give up and always fight for the maximum result. Go Portugal! ” – wrote Ronaldo on Instagram.

Friendly matches Krish’s new record for the national team – no one has conquered such an achievement 10/10/2021 at 04:53

Manchester United also reacted to the hat-trick of Chris Luxemburg. “He plays in a league of his own,” Manchester United tweeted and recalled that Ronaldo has improved the record for goals for the Portuguese national team – now there are 115.

Ronaldo scores against Luxembourg more often than any other national team – 9 goals have already flown into their gates from Krish.

The 36-year-old striker caught up with Lionel Messi in goals in 2021 – now both have 38 goals scored.

8 wins with a difference of 27: 0. Denmark entered the 2022 World Cup in a freaky style

World Cup 2022 qualification results

Friendly matches Ronaldo breaks national team record 09/10/2021 at 20:04