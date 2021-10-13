Cross-country skiing Norwegian publishing house apologized to skier Sergei Ustyugov for confusion with biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov in the book of Be brothers – October 13, 2021

Skier Sergei Ustyugov and biathlete Evgeniya Ustyugova lately it has been confused so often that it has already become a meme. And it would be okay for a shooting skier to suffer from this. All his doping problems have long been hanged on Sergei, who has nothing to do with this. Well, only foreigners would be confused, but the Russian media regularly do this, posting a photo of Sergei under the news about Evgeny’s problems. Unprofessionalism is pure water.

Ustyugov has repeatedly admitted that it is unpleasant for him when he turns out to be the main character of the news about some proceedings with the “ban”. The story reaches the point of absurdity, because many people write to the skier on Instagram: “Doping, why are you still running?”

The final straw was the mistake that Kagge made when they released the autobiography of Norwegian biathletes. Johannes and Tarjea Be “Brotherly Strength”. In the chapter where the eldest of the brothers talks about the 2011 World Cup, he again mentioned Sergei Ustyugov.

“Perhaps I will get a bronze medal at the 2011 World Championship, because the Russian Sergei Ustyugov, who took silver in the mass start, was caught doping after rechecking the samples.

I can have six out of six medals from the 2011 World Cup, and I can become the first biathlete to win medals in all races of the championship. Despite the fact that the scammer has deprived me of the opportunity to enjoy the moment, I will still be proud of it just as much. “ – wrote Tarjei in the book.

Commentator “Match TV” Dmitry Guberniev ridiculed brothers who did not write the book themselves.

“The devil is always in the details! The Bo brothers in their little book confused Evgeny Ustyugov with the skier Sergei!

Brothers, I thought you were smart … And you are like Brezhnev and Malaya Zemlya … Writers are bad … “ – wrote Guberniev in his telegram channel.

A coach of the two-time world champion Marcus Kramer called it all a shame. He’s not at all sure if Be has read his autobiography.

“It’s a shame, that’s all. Before the book went to print, someone had to check what was written there. And people should understand that Yevgeny and Sergei Ustyugov are two completely different people. Especially in Norway, which is so passionate about biathlon and cross-country skiing. This is a special case, they must be able to write the correct name.

They showed photos, videos of Sergei and used his name when talking about Yevgeny Ustyugov. It’s not a big problem, but when this happens over and over again, it’s hard to understand. When it comes to doping, it’s bad to hear the same shit all the time. “ – said Kramer to NRK.

As a result, the publishing house had to apologize to the skier. In addition, they fixed an error in the electronic version of the book, and also promised that in future printed copies they will replace Sergey with Eugene. Here is just something suggests that they will not be confused less after that.

And in Sergei’s place, it would be quite possible to demand decent compensation for moral damage. Let the Norwegian brothers and the publishing house fork out. But it is unlikely that the Russian Bear will do this in the Olympic season.