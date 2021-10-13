CSKA – Amur – 1: 5 – video, goals, review of the KHL regular championship match

Khabarovsk “Amur” came to Moscow in the status of one of the worst teams in the KHL, and half an hour before the starting face-off in the meeting with CSKA because of the victory of “Sochi” in the match with “Avtomobilist” and completely closed the summary standings. Change Vladimir Vorobyov on Mikhail Kravets at the end of September it slightly cheered up the Tigers – since the appointment of the 57-year-old specialist, Amur have won four victories in nine games, including a three-match winning streak – but the overall situation for the Khabarovsk club remains unpleasant. So far, they only dream of getting into the playoff zone in the Far East.

CSKA is not so bad so far – under the leadership Sergey Fedorov CSKA are in the leading group of five teams in the West, but there are still questions about the game for the capital team. The finalists of the Gagarin Cup still lack stability in the game, and many victories have been won, as they say, “by a thread.” But even in spite of all the problems, CSKA is the favorite in the matches against Amur in any condition.

Surprisingly, in today’s meeting, the favorite was in a vulnerable position almost from the first minutes. Although the first assault was behind the army – Evgeny Alikin I had to really help out my team a couple of times. However, then Khabarovsk residents behaved like a business and took the lead by the middle of the first period. The removal of Lucas Wallmark “Amur” realized with a fantastic speed – David Tomasek, Vladimir Galuzin and Radan Lenz took only three seconds to bring the puck to the goal net Adam Reideborn!

Less than a minute before the teams left for the locker rooms, Lenz acted as an assistant before Dmitry Arkhipov’s goal – the rivals left for the break when the score was 2: 0 in favor of the guests. And after a minute and a half after returning to the ice, Amur scored for the third time! CSKA hockey players who rushed to recoup missed a quick counterattack, and Alexander Gorshkov, Vladimir Butuzov and Ivan Nikolishin mocked the Swedish-Gilmore defense pair.

It would seem that Mikhail Kravets’ charges could stop at this and take care of protecting the result, but soon Lucas Wallmark retired again – the Khabarovsk team could not help but take advantage of such a gift. This time Butuzov succeeded in the most accurate shot. “Cupid” made two attempts to play in the majority of three, but until today this team played too much worse than anyone else in the league – only 10 percent!

Muscovites tried unsuccessfully to recoup, but at the very end of the twenty minutes, it seemed, they were still able to hit the gate of Alikin. Matvey Guskov managed to tweak the puck after John Gilmour’s throw. However, on replay, it turned out that the 20-year-old striker’s stick was raised too high, and the goal was canceled.

In the third period, “Cupid” still went into defense, which CSKA hockey players tried to break open over and over again. However, Alikin and the defenders of the Khabarovsk citizens stood by a wall – 32 shots in the match were neutralized by the goalkeeper, another 19 were taken by the field players of the Far Eastern club. Only at the end of the meeting did Maxim Sorkin scored the prestige puck, but after a minute Tomasek restored the difference in the score and removed the already few questions about the winner.

This result is slightly worrisome – Sergei Fedorov should be included in the coaching staff of the Russian national team at the Olympics. But if his home team is on fire for the worst KHL team, does the national team really need him?