CSKA coach noted the teamwork of the Russian national team in the match with Slovenia :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Roland Gusev, the team has significantly improved the level of play in comparison with the previous game against the Slovak national team.

Read us on News News

Photo: TASS



The team actions and teamwork of the entire Russian national team against Slovenia were at their best. Rolan Gusev, head coach of the CSKA youth team, said this in a conversation with RBC Sport.

“This game was many times better than the match against the Slovak national team. Good moments, deliberate action and playing on the set led to the winning score on the scoreboard. It is impossible even to single out the best player of the match, as in the team everyone looked about the same good, ”he said.

“I told them:“ I am an idiot ”. How did they evaluate the victory of the Russian national team over Slovenia



Gusev also noted that the players of the national team should not be hindered by the calendar of games in preparation for the November matches with Cyprus and Croatia.

“Our championship is not that intense, so the players should be in optimal condition for the November matches. The main goal now for each collection is not to lose to Croatia on their field, ”he summed up.

Karpin compared the feelings of victories over Slovakia and Slovenia in the selection for the World Cup



The Russian national team won the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup over Slovenia (2: 1) and guaranteed itself at least participation in the play-off matches of the World Cup qualifying tournament.

After 8 rounds, the Russian national team with 19 points tops the standings. In second place is the Croatian team with 17 points.

In the remaining two matches, the Russian national team will play at home with Cyprus (November 11) and away with Croatia (November 14).

Rolan Gusev is a Russian footballer and midfielder. He played 31 matches for the Russian national team, scored 1 goal. He played for the Moscow clubs Dynamo and CSKA. Now he is the head coach of the youth team of CSKA.