CSKA in tiktok, xo team, tiktokers dancing twerk at CSKA stadium video – October 13, 2021

During the pause for the matches of the national teams, the clubs entertain the fans, and themselves, as they can – in October CSKA thundered.

On Monday, in tiktok, a number of bloggers got a video from VEB Arena with young people in the uniform of an army club. One video, in which a girl named Bad Barbie dances twerk, lying on the lawn, caused a controversial reaction among fans.

The audience began to resent in the comments on Nastya’s Bad Barbie account, after which she deleted the video. But the internet still remembers.

What do CSKA say?

The initiator and curator of the project on the part of the club is Fedor Novitsky, deputy editor-in-chief of CSKA TV. Novitsky told Sport24 that he understands the ambiguity of the sensational video and understands all the risks of such a project, but he sees the benefits for the club in cooperation with bloggers:

– What bloggers do is often provocative and can irritate a more conservative audience. Their content is very different from what our fans usually see. Something may seem like a moral overkill. For our official accounts, we filmed separate materials, understandable to our fans.

PFC CSKA

I saw that the guys from XO TEAM were looking at everything with wide eyes, most of them were for the first time in the stadium of a professional football club of this level, and they were really interested.

And by the way, football players who don’t really like to act in films at all, and after a friendly match [с «Нижним Новгородом» 10 октября] all the more, they approached the filming process with surprising enthusiasm. They made fun of the girls who were five of them trying to throw the ball into the goal during a two-sided game. For many years I have been working with the base, doing all the club shooting – and this is the first time I’ve seen this.

– How would you comment on the situation with twerk on the pitch?

– Of course, neither we nor the guys wanted to offend anyone. We have repeatedly held meetings with the leaders of the project, at which we explained all the nuances of our audience. The girl shot a video for her personal account, for her subscribers and, seeing the reaction of the audience, deleted it. We are very sorry that this situation happened.

What was it?

As part of the development of its tiktok, CSKA made a collaboration with the largest tiktok house in Russia XO Team. Seven bloggers visited the team’s home stadium and filmed videos there. Most of them dance.

And this one at the time of publication scored 8 million views. Who is too lazy to watch: Tiktokers turn the abdominal exercise (the girl does it, the guy holds the legs) into a kiss.

The video for the CSKA XO TEAM channel came up with a more intellectual and educational format: they organized a quiz on school issues. XO Team member Alisha Kone was opposed by the team’s forward Fyodor Chalov.

The girl, without realizing it, repeated the legendary performance of the ex-army player Yuri Zhirkov – according to Alisha, Brazilian is spoken in Brazil (Chalov answered correctly). On the whole – a confident victory for Fedor.

What is XO Team?

The most popular tiktok channel in Russia. The main account has 12 million subscribers, the bloggers-members – from 1.5 to 17 million. The total coverage (over 20 million) significantly exceeds all RPL clubs combined.

As Sport24 found out, one of the House Tiktokers, Tim, dreamed of becoming a football player as a child and even auditioned for the CSKA academy.

No one in RPL collaborated with XO Team to CSKA.

Why is CSKA?

Tiktok is a relatively new site for football clubs with a huge audience not yet covered. CSKA is following the trends and attracting new fans (at least, trying) – as Zenit did, and also at the home stadium.

For CSKA, this is not the first experience of video with tiktok stars. Previously, there was a collaboration with the popular singer Klava Koka.

The main content in the CSKA account is game moments and entertainment videos based on materials from CSKA TV. The videos have repeatedly surpassed the mark of 1 million views. And the club’s record for views in tiktok is an attempt by Vasily Berezutsky to score from outside the goal. The video has been seen over 4.5 million times:

After Benfica’s victory over Spartak in the Champions League, CSKA recalled its victory over the Portuguese in 2017 – by 2.8 million views:

CSKA lags behind other tops in terms of tiktok development – the club is the fifth in terms of subscribers after Spartak, Zenit, Rubin and Lokomotiv – while the video above can be considered successful. Another thing is that tiktok is not entirely about people who every Sunday (okay, twice a month), despite the weather, are ready to go to the stadium and support CSKA. They are hardly ready for experiments or – in the understanding of such an average conservative fan – krinju. This was shown by a case with XO.

What did CSKA get from this?

As Sport24 was informed in the club, the number of subscribers to the CSKA account increased by almost 10 thousand in three days. The media team rates this increase as a piece of luck.

Yes, there is coverage: the number of views on XO Team accounts is close to 30 million. Of course, one cannot say that these people have become CSKA fans, will attend matches and buy uniforms. But in terms of reach and awareness, the result is good.

By the way, about the form. Bloggers offered their subscribers a promo code in their stories that would save them 10 percent when buying an army jersey. According to a representative of the CSKA fan shop, immediately after the first publications of promotional codes in the store’s instagram, there was a strong surge in activity and views. How many people took advantage of the offer and purchased the T-shirt, Sport24 was not told.

What the XO Team is saying

XO Team Director Stepan Laptev assured Sport24 that his team did not set the goal of hurting or offending anyone.

– Nastya did not create a video for this kind of hype, – said Stepan. – The video from the very beginning did not carry any offensive subtext and was filmed for entertainment purposes only. We created content for our audience separately for the XO TEAM accounts in tiktok and YouTube, and separately with the players, content for the CSKA audience for their sites. Obviously, CSKA’s audience is different from ours. For themselves, on personal accounts, the guys filmed videos targeted specifically at their audience in a cool location from CSKA. Nastya BadBarbie did not count on the CSKA audience and, of course, did not want to offend or offend her in any way.

Unfortunately, we encountered misunderstanding from some users. We got positive feedback from our audience, because they really liked the collaboration with CSKA.

What will happen next?

“We have just started developing tiktok and in general,” Fedor Novitsky told Sport24. “My personal opinion is that an attempt to work with a new audience can be counted, although not everything went smoothly.”

The story doesn’t end with these videos. In the near future, CSKA footballers will pay a return visit to the bloggers. This means there will be even more vidos, discussions and emotions.