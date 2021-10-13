CSKA – Zenit: the results of the match of the 3rd round of the Euroleague regular championship

The confrontation between CSKA and Zenit has reached the peak of adherence to principles this season. Zenit is the second force in Russian basketball with ambitions to become the first and finally break the hegemony of the army in the foreseeable future.

While “Zenith” is very far from the goal. All key battles remain with CSKA, be it the VTB United League semifinals last season or the VTB League Super Cup, which actually kicked off the 2021/2022 season. At the beginning of September, Zenit beat CSKA in the Kondrashin and Belov Cup final, but still this is a weak consolation and cannot be compared with victories in official matches.





CSKA provided too easy life, Zenit failed. What’s happening in VTB United League

Zenit has lost point guard Shabazz Napier due to an ankle injury during the last duel with CSKA in the VTB United League Super Cup. The American will recover for about a month. Command Javier Pascual adapted to play without Napier, having won away victories over UNICS (70:69) and Zalgiris (70:64) in the first two rounds of the Euroleague.

In the third round, Zenit visited CSKA. Here the chances of Pascual’s charges for success were noticeably lower than in the games against UNICS and Zalgiris. CSKA looks solid at the start of the season, despite being defeated by Milan (74:84). In Italy, the army was knocked out of the rut by the injury Nikola Milutinova in the third minute, after which everything went awry. Within a week, the wards Dimitris Itoudis sorted out on the road with the reigning champion of the Euroleague “Anadolu Efes” (100: 96) without Milutinov and another player who got into the hospital Marius Grigonis… The difference is only +4, but the army team confidently controlled the course of the meeting for 35 minutes. Only at the end did Efes come close and could even swing for a comeback, but CSKA held out.

Of course, the army team were considered the clear favorites of the home game against Zenit. However, Zenit cannot be written off completely. Oddly enough, Pascual’s team is especially dangerous on the road. This trend became very noticeable last season. Three away matches in a row at the start of the regular season – no Euroleague club would want such a schedule, but in the case of Zenit, everything is not so simple. The blue-white-blue nerves are capable of shaking the army men without Napier.





How nervous! CSKA almost gave a sure victory in the match with the best team in Europe

Honestly, the start of the match was a bit dumbfounded. CSKA took the lead 8: 0 after 2 minutes and 15 seconds. 6 out of 8 points scored Tornike Shengelia, who caught the courage after a brilliant performance in Istanbul (29 efficiency points and the title of MVP of the tour). By the middle of the quarter CSKA was leading 16: 2. Zenit should be given its due. Pascual’s team did not give up. The first quarter was completed with a relatively acceptable score of 14:21.

In the second game segment, Zenit approached to a distance of -1, but CSKA immediately responded to the attacks of the guests. The teams left for the break with a score of 36:31 in favor of CSKA, in the third quarter Zenit looked decent and would probably have come close to the army team, if not for the miraculous game of Shengelia. The Georgian heavy forward scored 30 points with 31 efficiency points by the final ten minutes and helped CSKA lead with a score of 59:52. Best Guest Scorer Jordan Loyd with 17 points he looked very modest against the background of Tornike, and his teammates did not really help the American much.

For the fourth quarter, “Zenith” simply did not have enough strength. CSKA calmly brought the matter to victory – 77:67. Shengelia makes a strong claim for the second MVP of the tour in a row – 33 points, 8 rebounds and 36 efficiency points. Shengelia recalls that he is very good and it was not in vain that he entered the top 6 of the Euroleague in terms of usefulness in the 2019/2020 season. He worked miracles on the set. The army also stood out Will Cliburn – 16 points and 7 rebounds. At Zenit, only Jordan Loyd (19 points) conquered double-digit performance, 8 points each Dmitry Kulagin and Andrey Zubkov… But CSKA is too good. CSKA are an irresistible force for Zenit.





Perfect transfer. CSKA got the world champion in the US national team

This week in the Euroleague is “double”. Zenit will play its first home game in the regular season on Thursday. Bavaria will come to St. Petersburg, which has suffered three defeats in a row. In the last match, Andrea Trinkieri’s charges missed a 16-point lead in the match against UNICS (70:73). It is unclear how this will affect the Germans – it will drive them into a psychological hole or, conversely, make them angry in a sporty way.

CSKA will host Crvena Zvezda on Friday. Most likely, there will be a regular victory for the army team, but still, the Serbian club cannot be underestimated and it is necessary to take the opponent seriously. While the army team is playing without signed on the weekend center Kenneth Farid. Perhaps the 2014 world champion as part of the US national team will be seen in action next week. The Serbs can be dealt with without him.