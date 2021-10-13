Declaration of love? Jennifer Lopez continues to fuel rumors of reunion with Ben Affleck

The fact that J.Lo and Ben Afleck have reunited is no longer in doubt: the couple is now and then caught by the paparazzi, they tenderly hug and hold hands, but there is no official confirmation of the relationship yet.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

The day before, Jennifer celebrated the anniversary of her album On 6, which was released in 1999. She posted a photo of those years with a romantic caption, which is a line from the song If You Had My Love: “If you had my love and I would give you all my trust, would you console me?” – signed the star. Fans are sure that the words are addressed to Ben Affleck, with whom the singer had an affair immediately after breaking off the engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: James Devaney / WireImage)

The couple are apparently working to rekindle their relationship and they are said to be crazy about each other: “Jen and Ben were all over the place with each other and can’t seem to get enough – all day, every day. Their chemistry is off the charts, ”a source told US Weekly.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Another source shared with Page Six that Jennifer wanted to announce her romance with Ben on Instagram before their vacation photos went public: “He was staying at her house and she was planning to make an announcement that they were back together.” True, due to the close attention of the press and the paparazzi to the couple, it is not known when they will now publicly talk about the novel: “Now it all depends on time,” the source adds.