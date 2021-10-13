Dementor and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala – Spot the Difference

On September 13, many celebrities came to the Met Gala Costume Institute ball in memorable images, but the most memorable one, as it turned out, was with Kim Kardashian. On Twitter, we practiced humor about the outfit of a TV star.

Kim came to the ball in a total black outfit (or balaclava), perhaps inspired by the image of Kanye West at the presentation of “Donda”.

When make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic posted on Instagram a photo in which he was doing Kim a make-up for the Met Gala, users asked a fair question: “Why? You can’t see your face anyway! “

And after Kim appeared on the track of New York Fashion Week, hundreds of comparisons of her image with characters from films and comics appeared on social networks. Here is a selection in which users suggest to find the differences between Kim and the Dementors from “Harry Potter”.

But there were also comparisons with other characters in films and cartoons. For example, in one of the episodes of “Tom and Jerry” a similar outfit was already tried on by the cat Tom.

The photo of the TV star along with her sister Kendall Jenner was mistaken by users for a video game in which Kim is an inaccessible character.