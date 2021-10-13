Denmark defeated Austria and made it to the 2022 World Cup

In the group F match of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup, matches of the 8th round took place.

The Danish national team achieved a 1: 0 victory over the Austrian team.

Joakim Mehle’s goal in the 53rd minute was victorious.

This result allowed the Scandinavian team, who scored 24 points, to guarantee themselves the first place and access to the 2022 World Cup two rounds before the end of qualification.

Scotland played against the Faroe Islands and achieved a minimal win thanks to a late goal by Lyndon Dykes.

The Scots are still in second place in the group: they have 17 points.

The national team of Israel hosted Moldova.

Eran Zahavi opened the scoring in the 28th minute, while Munas Dabbur secured Israel’s lead.

Ion Nicolaescu scored the prestige goal.

Israel is 3rd with 13 points, Austria – 10 points, Faroe Islands – 4 points, Moldova – 1.

World Cup 2022. Qualifying tournament. 8th round

Group F

Denmark – Austria – 1: 0 (0: 0)

Goal: Mehle, 53 (VIDEO).

Faroe Islands – Scotland – 0: 1 (0: 0)

Goal: Dykes, 86.

Israel – Moldova – 2: 1 (1: 0)

Goals: Zahavi 28 (VIDEO). Dabbur 49 (VIDEO). – Nicolaescu, 90 (VIDEO).

Removal: Ryabchuk, 85 (Moldova).