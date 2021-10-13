Diego Maradona became a member of the scandal after his death. In 2000, he kept his mistress in slavery

It’s hard to realize that Diego Maradona passed away almost a year ago. The health of the Argentinean could not endure forever an idle lifestyle and endless revelry. On November 20, 2020, his heart broke down and stopped.

Even after his death, Diego returned to the front pages of newspapers due to scandals. The Argentine king did not leave any will, which is why a real war broke out recently over his multimillion-dollar fortune. About 16 people have applied for inheritance. Among them are seven unrecognized children of Maradona.

More money Diego adored only women. It is impossible to count his mistresses. In early October, another lady of the heart appeared – Mavis Alvarez, who published the history of her relationship with Maradona in the media.

It all started like this: after completing his career in 1998, the Argentinian got used to life outside the football field. Diego worked as a TV commentator at the 1998 World Cup for Argentine television, and also applied for a coach post at Crystal Palace.

Maradona had another incurable passion besides football – drugs. They almost sent the Argentinean to a Uruguayan prison. In 2000, Diego threw a party in the resort town of Punta del Este. Of course, not without banned substances. The next day, the party-goer was hospitalized with a heart attack. The representative of Diego Guillermo Coppola tried to smear the client, but tests showed the presence of cocaine in the blood of the Argentine.

The Uruguayan police wanted to arrest Maradona, but soon released her. Instead of a prison, Diego was sent to an elite Cuban hotel. There he had to undergo another drug addiction rehabilitation course.

A few months later, the treatment was recognized as successful. Maradona was getting ready to set sail for his native Buenos Aires when at the hotel he liked the young 16-year-old Cuban Mavis Alvarez. Cuban law prohibited citizens from contacting foreigners, but Maradona was an exception.

The Argentine alpha male invited Mavis to spend the evening in his room with him. “It was the biggest mistake in my life. I was an innocent girl. And he was a rich stranger who paid attention to me. I couldn’t refuse, ”Alvarez recalls. At that time, Mavis was only 16 years old, but Diego did not care. He took her to a Havana apartment, introduced her to cocaine and left her to live.

Mavis accepted several of Diego’s conditions, including dropping out of tenth grade. He also demanded that she stop communicating with her parents. “Mom knocked on the door, cried, asked me to leave, and he [Марадона] he covered my mouth and didn’t open it, ”recalls Alvarez.

In early 2001, Maradona moved Mavis to Buenos Aires for three months without parental consent. There, the footballer held her in a hotel and forced her to enlarge her breasts. Alvarez felt like a slave: Maradona limited the movement of his mistress in Argentina, allowing him to visit only shops and zoos. “I was not allowed to go out on the street alone. There were always people watching my actions, ”Mavis said in court.

Alvarez also regularly became a victim of domestic violence. One day, the girl answered a call from Claudia Villafagni, Diego’s wife. The ex-footballer violently threw the phone on the floor and beat Mavis.

A logical question comes up: why did the girl talk about this just now? Alvarez explained this by fear of Cuban repression. Once Maradona introduced her to Cuban President Fidel Castro. He hugged her and asked Diego how he met such a beautiful girl.

Getting to know the Cuban government helped Alvarez leave the country to attend Maradona’s farewell match at the end of the year in Buenos Aires. Cuban citizens were forbidden to leave the island, but an exception was made for Mavis. Otherwise, Diego’s friendship with Fidel only frightened the girl. The Argentinean had powerful connections that allowed him to create game and not be afraid of prison. Including to arrange brawls in bars with impunity.

Fear of telling the truth left Alvarez only after the death of Fidel. The girl spoke at a court hearing against Maradona’s accomplices. They were accused of human trafficking, and Alvarez became a defendant in the case – the victim.

Mavis has provided several videos of her with Maradona. In the archives, you can see how Diego and the girl lie on the bed in the background of the broadcast of a football match. In another recording, a naked Coppola (Maradona’s representative) took out a sex toy in front of Alvarez and imitated a microphone.

Despite the difficult relationship, Diego wanted children from Alvarez. But after a couple of months, their relationship came to an end. Love for Maradona led Mavis to drug addiction, which then changed to alcohol.

“After so many years, I feel ashamed of myself knowing that at 16 I was a part of it. It was a life experience. We don’t always choose what happens to us. I was not a bad girl. I could not refuse [Марадоне]… It was an honor for me to become his girlfriend, ”concluded Alvarez.

