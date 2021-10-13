Does Ben Affleck mind? Jennifer Lopez spotted with new ex

Days after J.Lo reunited with Ben Affleck in Miami, the singer was shot with Mark Anthony!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

The ex-spouses – parents of 13-year-old twins Max and Emme – were seen drinking coffee at the W Hotel in Miami Beach on May 27. Both looked at ease and relaxed. The couple, who were married from 2004 to 2014, do not often meet together, but are actively raising two children.

Mark seems completely happy with Ben and J.Lo’s reunion. “Mark and Jen are still very close, he is one of her biggest fans. All he wants is for her to be happy, and if Ben makes her happy, then he is totally for it, ”a source told HollywoodLife.

Jennifer Lopez and Mark Anthony (Photo: Evan Agostini / Getty Images)

Note that the coffee date came a few days after Jennifer and Ben Affleck spent time together in Florida. It seems like JLo’s world is raining from exes, as her other lover from the past – rapper Diddy – posted an archive photo of him and Jen holding hands when they dated (from 1999 to 2001). Fans considered this an ironic response to Bennifer’s unexpected reunion. Alex Rodriguez felt sad somewhere …