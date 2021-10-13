Doping scandals in the Norwegian ski team: how the Norwegian champions passed positive doping tests

Outstanding Norwegian Skier Marit Bjorgen in her autobiographical book, she admitted that after the World Championships in Lahti in 2017, she passed a positive doping test.

In the analyzes of the eight-time Olympic champion, traces of 19-norandrosterone, banned by WADA, were found. According to the explanation of the athlete and her doctor, the appearance of the steroid in the urine was caused by taking the drug Primolut-N, which is not prohibited and is often used by athletes to shift the menstrual cycle. Then Bjorgen did not receive punishment. But four gold conquered in Lahti were under threat at once.





It is not uncommon for athletes to take something as directed by a doctor and subsequently pass a positive doping test, especially in the Norwegian national team.

In recent years, several doping scandals have happened in the Norwegian team at once, the participants of which were not as lucky as Bjoergen. Is this just a coincidence?

Lipstick – no reward

In October 2016, the Norwegian Ski Federation issued a shocking statement: Vancouver Olympic champion Teresa Johaug passed a positive doping test. In the analysis of the athlete, obtained in September, clostebol was found, an anabolic drug that promotes muscle growth.

The banned substance entered the body at the time of the seven-time world champion due to the use of lip ointment “Trofodermin”, which contained clostebol, which helps to heal wounds. Norway national team doctor Fredrik BendixenJohaug, who prescribed the drug, did not notice the warning about anabolic substances that was written on the package.

As Teresa later admitted, she herself did not pay attention to the composition of the balm:

“I am devastated by this whole situation. I think this is unfair and undeserved, although I know about the responsibility that the athlete bears for the choice of the drugs used. “





But there is nothing to be done, there is a violation – there is a punishment. WADA suspended Johaug from the competition for 13 months. The eminent Norwegian was not helped by the national federation, which claimed that the excess of Clostabol was insignificant. However, the FIS did not satisfy the decision, and after appealing the suspension period to the CAS, the sentence was increased to 18 months. Because of this, Yohaug missed the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Not guilty. And the victim

A year and a half before the news of the “fall of the queen of Norwegian skis” in the Scandinavian country, another positive doping test was found. Analyzes Martina Sundby for the period from December 13, 2014 to January 8, 2015 showed an increased content of salbutamol, which is usually used by asthmatics. However, the 2011 World Champion did not have a Required Therapeutic Exclusion (TUE) for the drug.

At the same time, FIS, surprisingly, justified the athlete, considering the dose of excess salbutamol to be acceptable. This time, WADA was already dissatisfied with the decision. After consideration of the case in the CAS, the skier was suspended, but only for two months. The punishment is rather lenient, even on the condition that all of Sundby’s results during that period were canceled. According to CAS, such a severity of punishment is due to the fact that the skier did not hide the use of drugs, and also did it under the supervision of the doctor of the national team. Knut Gabrielsen…

Martin Sundby Photo: Linnea Rheborg / Getty Images

At the same time, Sundby himself considered himself not guilty, but rather a victim. In July 2016, when the doping case became known to the public, he said that he was injured because of the vague WADA rules on taking drugs for asthmatics: the permitted dose of substances was calculated not by the amount inhaled, as the doctor believed, but by the volume of the drug in the nebulizer.

Anti-doping paranoia

Because of these two cases, the Norwegians became suspected of constant doping schemes.

In 2019, the Norwegian Ski Federation openly stated that the two juniors were 17 years old. Helene Maria Fossesholme and 19 year old Christine Stavos Skistad underwent hormone treatment. At the same time, one of the skiers had to make a therapeutic exception.

The news sparked a wave of discontent in the Swedish media, which began accusing Norwegians of doping and TUE fraud. Many immediately remembered the book of the ex-chairman of the anti-doping committee of Norway Madsa Drange “Big doping bluff”, in which he talked about the massive abuse of doping by Norwegian athletes. Drange emphasized that it was almost impossible to catch the intruders.

Ex-consultant of the NOC of Norway Andreas Selliaas Then he said that after the doping cases of Johaug and Sundby, there was a serious distrust of anti-doping work in Norway:

“In the past, athletes used doping on the sly to cheat the system. And now it is possible to use the system to take doping by making a therapeutic exception. If anything, one might wonder if someone is deliberately cheating the system.

The case of hormones – within the framework of the rules, we are talking about two teenagers who received medical attention, this is not doping. But the anti-doping rules became so confusing that the case led to a kind of paranoia, ”Selliaas told Dagbladet.

“Why are they all sick?”

A new wave of doubts about the Norwegian anti-doping system began in March 2021, after the World Championships in Oberstdorf, where the Norwegian national team won nine of 12 gold medals. This time, the accusations came from Russia.

Head coach of the national team Yuri Borodavko doubted progress Johannes Klebo, who, as a sprinter, began to run marathons at the leader level.

“Klebo has made a lot of progress. But I work so much and I understand that this is very difficult. So I have questions. Moreover, information about his therapeutic exceptions has been leaked to the media, so I have my doubts. And in general, we must say that the Norwegian national team uses therapeutic exceptions in 100%, this is wrong, and the FIS turns a blind eye to this, ”Wartko confessed to the Championship.

Photo: Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

The head coach’s position was also supported by the head of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation Elena Vyalbe:

“There are some other forces that help them. It’s strange enough for me that everyone in the same team is sick with the same disease. What is this? Well, everyone knows that they have asthma. What is it, why? Okay, let them use therapeutic exceptions, but let it be made public that an athlete on such and such a team is using therapeutic exceptions. And keep all this with seven seals … ”- said Vyalbe.

Representatives of the Russian team have reasons for indignation. After the scandals with Rodchenkov and WADA sanctions, our skiers, like other athletes, are considered almost terrible violators of all the rules. But the last doping stories in the Russian national ski team were already more than 10 years ago: in 2010, Stepanova and Pankratov came across.





The data on which athletes have TUEs are really hidden, as they constitute medical secrecy. The athletes themselves are also not particularly eager to share this information.

Interestingly, the words of Vyalbe and Borodavko do not quite correspond to the data published by WADA. The organization’s latest available report, released in 2018, reported only one exemption in cross-country skiing. At the same time, it is not necessary that this permission belongs to the Norwegians, because the summary was made for all countries.

By the way, Marit Bjorgen is one of the few athletes who spoke openly about their TUEs. In 2009, the FIS allowed the athlete to take asthma medications that include formoterol, which is a prohibited drug.