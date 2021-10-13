Drunken Nicolas Cage was mistaken for a bum and kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas

Oscar winner, 57-year-old Nicolas Cage is known not only for his brilliant roles, but also for his passion for strong drinks.

A video is circulating on the Web, the hero of which was Nicolas Cage, who was not recognized by the waiters and security guards of one of the Las Vegas restaurants. The drunken actor scared the visitors with his inappropriate behavior and strange appearance.

Nicolas Cage lost his mansion due to tax evasion of $ 14 millionThe Hollywood star intended to buy out the mansion, which was arrested for debts back in 2009, but did not have time.

Shaggy, overgrown, wearing a black T-shirt and leopard pants, barefoot, Nicolas Cage struggles to move around the restaurant.

“We noticed a man who looked like a homeless person. He was drunk and very noisy. To our amazement, he turned out to be Nicholas Cage. He yelled at people and tried to get into a fight with the staff. He was so drunk that he could barely put on his slippers before being led out. They say he drank a lot of whiskey and a few shots of tequila, ”The Sun quotes an eyewitness to the events.

It is worth noting that this incident is not the only antics of a drunken Nicolas Cage. He made a scandal at his own wedding with makeup artist Erika Koike in 2019.

During the wedding, the groom suffered: Nicolas Cage shouted that the young wife only needed money from him. And a few days after the celebration, the actor demanded to annul the marriage, saying that he did not understand what he was doing.

