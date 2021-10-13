Dynamo announced their readiness to organize Ovechkin’s farewell match :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

According to the vice-president of the club, Ovechkin with his game earned the right to hold a farewell match as part of the Moscow team.

Read us on News News

Photo: Mikhail Japaridze / TASS



The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Dynamo is ready to organize a farewell match for the Russian striker Alexander Ovechkin. Vitaly Davydov, the vice-president of Dynamo, said this to the Metaratings portal.

“I think not only we, but all the fans of Russian hockey are ready to arrange a farewell match. Alexander definitely deserved it with his game, so there will be no questions. Perhaps we will put on a big show before the start of the match, but then how will the club’s management decide, ”Davydov said.

Will Ovechkin return to the previous level. What to expect from Russians in the NHL



Earlier, the Washington Capitals striker Ovechkin said in an interview with his wife Anastasia Shubskaya that he would like to hold a farewell match for Dynamo, of which he is a pupil, as it “will be right for the fans”. Among the spectators at this match, the hockey player would like to see relatives and friends.

Ovechkin played for Dynamo from 2001 to 2005, as well as during the NHL lockout in 2012-2013. As part of the Moscow club, he became the champion of Russia in 2005 and is considered the owner of the 2013 Gagarin Cup.

Ovechkin signed a new five-year contract with the Capitals club, to which he joined in 2005, in July, according to which the striker will earn $ 47.5 million ($ 9.5 million a year).