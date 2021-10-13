Emma Roberts: Cool Cheese – Express Newspaper

Just nine months ago, 30-year-old Emma Roberts, daughter of actor Eric Roberts and niece of movie star Julia Roberts, gave birth to their first child, Rhodes. But the actress did not interrupt her career.

The thriller The Hunt and the romantic comedy Couple for the Holidays were released last year. And recently began filming a remake of the comedy “Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!”, In which Emma plays the role of Nadia. In addition, she continues to work on the television project American Horror Story: Double Session.

In addition to filming in films and on TV, Roberts delighted fans with a photo shoot for the October edition of the fashionable gloss CITIZENK. On the pages of the magazine, she was entrusted with advertising clothes for the fall season and accessories of the brands Louis Vuitton and FRED.

“I couldn’t have done half of all this work if Garrett hadn’t helped me with Rhodes,” Roberts admits.

This is a common-law husband Garrett Hedlund (“Troy”, “Tron: Legacy”), although he himself has to spin. Late last year, he finished shooting the musical drama United States vs. Billie Holiday, and then worked hard to promote the film.

By the way, not everyone liked the pictures in CITIZENK. However, not every film lover likes Emma herself.

– Cheap. Mediocrity. I put a gloss on my face. Hollywood doll – haters are not asleep.

– Wow, cool. Pretty, as always. A young talented mother, – other “Internet users” are pleased with what they have seen.