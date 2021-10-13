England could not beat Hungary and guarantee itself access to the 2022 World Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

The meeting ended with a score of 1: 1, in the first half of the meeting, the British conceded from a penalty spot, they managed to recoup only before the break

Photo: Global Look Press



England failed to beat Hungary in the 2022 World Cup qualifier. The meeting took place in London and ended with the score 1: 1.

The first goal of the match was scored in the 24th minute, Roland Schallai converted a penalty kick. However, before the break, John Stones equalized after a free kick.

In case of victory, the English footballers could guarantee themselves direct access to the World Cup. The team is ranked first in Group I, but its lead is only three points. The teams have yet to play two matches before the end of the qualifying tournament.

The first place in the group is also claimed by the Polish national team. In the remaining rounds, England will face Albania and San Marino, while Poland will face Hungary and Andorra. The matches will take place on November 12 and 15.

The second-placed team in the group will take part in the play-offs. In addition to Poland, Albania claims the second line in Group I.