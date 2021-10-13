Ethereum Whales Accumulate More Coins, Which Is Why This Is A Good Sign | Blockchain24

While ETH is consolidating at $ 3,500, the data on the network shows no signs of weakness in the second largest cryptocurrency on the market.

The price of Ethereum has reached strong resistance and currently cannot overcome it, but according to data from Santiment, data on the network suggests that the second largest cryptocurrency on the market looks optimistic in the long term due to the redistribution of wealth on exchanges by private owners.

According to the data provided, the whales of Ethereum are constantly investing more and more funds in their wallets, and at the moment the number of individual “whale-level” wallets is gradually exceeding the exchange reserves.

The more Ethereum is owned by individual investors, the less selling pressure in the market. This ratio began to rise significantly since November 2020 and has shown no signs of weakening since then.

The previous ATH ratio was reached back in August. Towards the end of the month, Ethereum was up more than 20%, right before the 26% correction. The data on the network also suggests that a large number of coins have been moved from wallets to exchanges.

The correlation between the size of OTC wallets and the price has been observed from the very beginning. Ethereum follows the same trend as the aforementioned indicator. This is most likely due to the market’s belief that if there are fewer funds on the exchanges, there will be less selling pressure during correction periods.