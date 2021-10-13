European Championship in MMA in Kiev will be postponed if Russian fighters are not allowed

GAMMA said they would not discriminate against teams, the championship will be open to everyone

Ukraine may lose the right to host the European MMA Championship if Russian fighters are not allowed to participate in the tournament. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA), under the auspices of which the competition is held.

“The European Championship in 2021 in Ukraine will be open to all European countries – members of GAMMA,” the organization noted, stressing that in case of discrimination of any team, the tournament can be transferred to another country.

The reason for the statement was the statements of the head of the Ukrainian Federation of Mixed Martial Arts (UF MMA) Vladimir Tesli.

“During the preparations for the 2021 European Championship in Ukraine, information appeared in the media about comments that were given by Vladimir Tesley about discrimination against Russian athletes at the tournament and which were misinterpreted by the press. This interpretation led to the fact that athletes from Russia mistakenly decided that they would not be allowed to compete at the European Championships for political reasons, ”GAMMA said.

The association assured that they would never allow any national federation to prevent other athletes from participating in GAMMA tournaments for political, ideological or any other reasons.

GAMMA President Alex Engelhardt confirmed to TASS that all previously announced participants will perform at the competition. “We are one GAMMA family, united by common core values, and we will not allow an individual or organization to question those values,” Engelhardt said.

Earlier, the President of the Ukrainian Federation of Mixed Martial Arts (UF MMA) Volodymyr Teslya said that Russian athletes will not compete at the European Championships, which is to be held in Kiev from 5 to 9 November. “UF MMA has no contacts with the aggressor country in contrast to some other organizations. Unfortunately, to clear this field, you still need to work hard. But we hope that over time in Ukraine there will be less and less ties with Russia, ”he said.