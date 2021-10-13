Evgenia Medvedeva – Harley Quinn, Danya Milokhin – Joker. New images of the skater and tiktoker on the show “Ice Age”

New images of figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva and tiktoker Dani Milokhin on the Ice Age show have become known.
The two-time world figure skating champion will appear in the role of the popular heroine of comics and the DC Universe – Harley Quinn. Her show partner Dani Milokhina will act in the image of the Joker.
The image of Medvedeva and Milokhin was appreciated by the honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova.
“It seems to me that recklessness cannot be controlled. Because if you control it, it is already a tower. That’s how he rolls crazy, we love it. This was unexpected. They skate, their numbers are unexpected, acting is unexpected.
- Medvedeva and Milokhin will appear as Harley Quinn and the Joker in the third issue of Ice Age.
- The show will air on Saturday 16 October.
