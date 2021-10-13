Evgenia Medvedeva – Harley Quinn, Danya Milokhin – Joker. New images of the skater and tiktoker on the show “Ice Age”

New images of figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva and tiktoker Dani Milokhin on the Ice Age show have become known.

The two-time world figure skating champion will appear in the role of the popular heroine of comics and the DC Universe – Harley Quinn. Her show partner Dani Milokhina will act in the image of the Joker.

Figure skating “Danya quickly grasps.” Medvedev – about Milokhin, Tutberidze, plans YESTERDAY AT 14:29

The image of Medvedeva and Milokhin was appreciated by the honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova.

“It seems to me that recklessness cannot be controlled. Because if you control it, it is already a tower. That’s how he rolls crazy, we love it. This was unexpected. They skate, their numbers are unexpected, acting is unexpected.

When we could see Zhenya like this, just imagine. Well, just never. And it’s very cool that she and this wonderful guy, comrade Danya, does something completely different … And we love her for that. And we love you, Danya, too. Let’s continue crazy! ” – quotes the words of Tarasova Sport24.

Medvedeva and Milokhin will appear as Harley Quinn and the Joker in the third issue of Ice Age.

The show will air on Saturday 16 October.

“Danya quickly grasps.” Medvedev – about Milokhin, Tutberidze, plans

The main figure skating news are waiting for you here

Figure skating Milokhin said that Medvedev does not like Zagitova 05/10/2021 at 18:02