Evgenia Medvedeva spoke about anomalous sense of smell after suffering coronavirus – News

The reason for leaving is the fact that at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Medvedeva took second place, losing gold to Alina Zagitova, another pupil of Tutberidze. Zagitova allegedly received more attention and was taken out of the juniors early.

For two years, Zhenya studied under the guidance of a Canadian specialist, but last fall she returned to Tutbkridze. The skater admits: her relationship with Tutberidze was really difficult. However, they managed to find a common language and forget old grievances.

“Now I am authoritatively declaring that everything is in order. We talk, I skate in “Khrustalny”, everything is fine. We see, we talk ”, – she said in an interview with Laysan Utyasheva.

Despite the scandal, the coach and the athlete were able to establish a good relationship.

However, Evgenia has not yet talked about returning to big sport. She admitted that she will definitely miss this season due to health problems. The girl is struggling with the consequences of spinal and leg injuries. In addition, at the beginning of the year, Medvedeva suffered a severe coronavirus infection. Medvedev still feels the complications of the disease.

“I have completely beaten off smells and tastes. Only then two weeks later the aromas began to return to me, but they changed. For example, I take a fresh green apple and smell fried chicken! Everything returned to normal within three months, except for the smell of onions. It still smells disgusting to me, corpse. It turns me inside out. “

With reference to starhit.ru