“Experienced people can tell the national team’s coaching staff that the captain’s armband should be treated differently.”

Match TV commentator Georgy Cherdantsev commented on the situation with the captains in the Russian national team.

– Konstantin Genich categorically dislikes the topic with several captains in the national team, do you?

– I also take it negatively. The captain of the national team is a status, a figure and not just a footballer. And the national team is not Torpedo Armavir or Rostov. The whole country is watching the national team, so the captain should be the one whom the people will select for themselves, whom people look at with all their attention. These are the traditions… And people who do not watch the Russian championship on a regular basis may not know who Alexei Sutormin is.

The captain is not a joke, but a serious public function. In case of failure, journalists go to the coach, and then to the captain. And he must be ready to be responsible for the team. It seems to me that more experienced people can tell the coaching staff of the national team that the captain’s armband should be treated differently.

After the appointment of Valery Karpin as the head coach of the Russian national team, the team captains were Georgy Dzhikia, Dmitry Barinov, Fedor Smolov, Daler Kuzyaev and Alexey Sutormin.

