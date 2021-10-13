https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210326/akter-1603062983.html

Extreme from Iron Man. Downey Jr. told how he almost died

Actor Robert Downey Jr. said in an interview with Stephen Colbert how he nearly lost his life while skydiving. Radio Sputnik, 03/26/2021

MOSCOW, March 26 / Radio Sputnik. Actor Robert Downey Jr. told Stephen Colbert how he nearly lost his life on a parachute jump, and the 55-year-old Hollywood star says he slowed down with age in pursuit of adrenaline. Downey Jr. recalled how during his first parachute jump at an altitude of 3.6 kilometers his lines twisted. The performer of the role of “Iron Man” noted that he did not dare to repeat the trick, but at the same time clarified that he would not mind jumping with a bungee. Sputnik reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin told how he got out of the saddle, briefly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

