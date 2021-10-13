F. Emelianenko: I now have one third of physical strength. I’m not the same Fedor

Legendary Russian mixed martial arts fighter Fedor Emelianenko talked about his physical condition.

“From physical strength I now have half or even, one might say, one third of what I was in 25-30 years. Plus, the recovery, of course, is no longer the same, 45 years are felt. But, thank God, while in the ranks, I’m interested in it, I like it.

Am I pouring on Moldavian now? No. Already, as if now they themselves did not heap (laughs)… I am not the same Fedor that I was. I don’t like it very much. I’m already at the age when I can’t do it and I’m just telling (laughs)“, – said Emelianenko in the documentary series” Fedor Emelianenko. The Rules of the Last Emperor. ”

The series, which tells about the life of an athlete, is timed to coincide with Fedor Emelianenko’s first fight in six years in Russia. At Bellator 269, which will take place on October 23 at the VTB-Arena in Moscow, the Last Emperor will face off against Timothy Johnson.

Watch the fight between Fedor Emelianenko and Timothy Johnson, as well as other Bellator 269 fights, exclusively in Okko.