Fans have created a petition asking them to rename their home street Diveyevo in his honor

A petition was created on the Change.org portal with a request to rename the home street of the defender of the Russian national team and CSKA Igor Diveev in his honor. In five hours, 96 people signed the petition.

“On October 11, 2021, a historic event took place: in the qualification match for the 2022 World Cup, Igor Diveev, a pupil of Ufa football, as part of the Russian national team, scored a goal against the Slovenian national team. The match took place in Maribor and ended with the victory of Russia – 2: 1. This goal was the first scored by our fellow countryman at such a high level in more than a century of Ufa and Bashkir football. In this regard, we ask you to consider renaming the street on which he grew up in honor of the defender of the Russian national team, participant of the 2020 European football championship Igor Diveyev, ”reads the appeal addressed to the head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov.

Diveev was born on September 27, 1999 in Ufa. In 2015-2018, he played for the Ufa youth team. In February 2019, he transferred to CSKA on loan, in May CSKA bought the player from Ufa and signed a five-year contract with him.