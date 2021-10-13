FIFA announced when offside positions will start to be determined automatically :: Football :: RBC Sport

FIFA does not exclude that this technology can be used already at the 2022 World Cup

The technology for automatically detecting offside positions in football may be introduced in the coming years, perhaps even before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This was announced by the head of FIFA’s global development of football, former coach of London Arsenal Arsene Wenger.

“We must continue to progress in the speed of decision making, especially with offsides. In the 2022 World Cup, we will be much better at making very quick offside decisions. And there will be fewer stops due to VAR (Video Assistant Referee System – RBK). There is a good chance that offside positions will be automatically determined at the 2022 World Cup. I am obliged to keep it secret, but this will be the next major achievement in refereeing, ”the Goal portal quotes Wenger.

He also believes that, despite the criticism of the VAR, this system has a positive effect on the game and reduces the number of refereeing errors in major matches. “But there are things that still need to be improved. VAR is a new process. The level of VAR specialists may not correspond to the level of judges. But that will change in a few years, ”added Wenger.

“VAR is a useful helper and must stay in order to make fairer decisions. Previously, there were 93% of fair decisions, and today – 97%. These are hundreds of decisions for the entire championship. This is important, ”concluded Wenger.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

The VAR system has been widely used in football since 2017; it was used at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Referees use video replays in all leading European championships and European competitions.

Also in football, since 2012, the system of automatic detection of a goal has been widely used.