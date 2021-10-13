Figure skating Budapest Trophy schedule, when to watch who participates, Shcherbakova, Khromykh, Aliyev, Samarin at the tournament in Budapest – October 12, 2021

It is only a week and a half before the start of the Grand Prix, and not everyone had time to present their programs to international judges. And although the upcoming tournament in Budapest is not even included in the “Challenger” series, some of the best figure skaters on the planet arrived in the capital of Hungary.

Who will perform from Russia at the Budapest Trophy

Women: Anna Shcherbakova, Sofya Samodurova, Maya Khromykh.

Men: Dmitry Aliev, Alexander Samarin.

Pair skating: Karina Akopova / Nikita Rakhmanin

Dancing on Ice: Elizaveta Shanaeva / David Narizhny.

The main star of the tournament is Anna Shcherbakova… But Ani’s performance is interesting not only with the title of the current world champion: at the test skates, the student Tutberidze skated without ultra-s, limiting herself to triples and a snipe. With what content does Shcherbakova enter the Olympic season, in what form is she now? We will find out the answers to these questions only at the weekend.

After the extravaganza in the Russian Cup final Maya Khromykh instantly became one of the main contenders for the Olympics. In Chelyabinsk, Maya failed to perform both quads cleanly, but already in the mixed zone she announced the imminent inclusion of a trixel in her short – perhaps the premiere will take place in Budapest. We are waiting for the triple axel and from Sophia Samodurova, about the return to which the European champion said immediately after the rentals in Chelyabinsk.

When it became known about the withdrawal from the Nebelhorn Trophy Dmitry Aliev, many urged to send instead of him Alexandra Samarina… But Mark Kondratyuk went to Oberstdorf, and Aliyev and Samarin are likely to compete for the gold of Budapest – among the top rivals only Matteo Rizzo, who failed the tournament in Espoo.

Karina Akopova / Nikita Rakhmanin and Elizaveta Shanaeva / David Narizhny debut at the adult international level. Although the Budapest Trophy is not part of the Challenger Series, performances in Hungary will still count towards the ISU ranking. Both of our couples have every chance to start their adult careers at least from the podium.

Budapest Trophy Schedule

