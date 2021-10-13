Films with Ariana Grande – a selection, a review of the best tapes

After a series of resonant novels Ariana Grande is getting married… The artist’s chosen one was real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple began dating in early 2020, and after a few months of the novel announced their engagement.

See also 9 Brad Pitt movies that you can watch forever

And while the whole world congratulates the newlyweds, the journalists of Channel 24 decided to remember that Grande is not only a successful singer, but also an actress. We have selected 5 tapes with Ariana Grande, which added to her popularity.

“Victorious”

Ariana Grande made her film debut thanks to the teenage series “Victorious”. The tape has been released since 2010, and the artist can be seen there in the role of the shy Cat Valentine. The naive girl is a typical teenager: she loves sweets and music, and also hates any criticism. This is familiar to all schoolchildren, so the character of Ariana Grande has become very close to young spectators.

“Victorious”: watch the trailer for the series

“Sam and Cat”

The world liked the heroine of Ariana Grande so much that the actress was invited to the main role in the TV series “Sam and Cat”. The tape continued the story of two teenage girlfriends who fall in love, meet the first disappointments with the choice of a boyfriend and make music.

“Sam and Cat”: watch the teaser of the series

Scream Queens

In 2015, Ariana Grande returned to the screens with a new role. This time, the actress played in the TV series “Scream Queens”, turning into one of the students. According to the plot, a brutal murder takes place in the hostel. A series of mysterious events forces the main characters to unravel a creepy story that will interest comedy horror fans.

Scream Queens: watch the trailer for the series

Interesting 2020 Romantic Movies for an atmospheric evening

“High school graduation”

Ariana Grande also starred in the new Netflix comedy “Prom.” The film tells about a group of theatergoers who go to a provincial town to support one of the school’s graduates. The girl dreams of going to the ball with her beloved, but because of the condemnation of her peers, she does not dare to do it. The actors will come there to defend the LGBT couple.

“Graduation”: watch the trailer for the movie

“Don’t look up”

Ariana Grande also got a cameo role in the future film Don’t Look Up. In the story, two scientists discovered that asteroids are approaching the Earth, capable of destroying millions of people. However, no one believes their words. Therefore, scientists will have to look for methods of how to reach out to people and prove that their words are not fake.

Now filming is taking place in New York, and the authors of the tape do not publish an official trailer, so you will only have to guess in what role viewers will see Ariana Grande.