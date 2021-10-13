“Five quads are jumping in the world, only two more people, two men. Of course, I will try to do more of them “, reports Alexandra Trusova – Figure skating

Bronze medalist of the 2021 World Figure Skating Championship, Alexandra Trusova, told how she began to perform quadruple jumps.

– When I first came, I didn’t know what to do. Over time, I realized that I want to improve, I want to do what no one else does. Therefore, I learned quads, tried to improve, put in more and more of them. I try to set records and, of course, win competitions.

– Quite recently there were those legendary test skates in Chelyabinsk, where you jumped five quadruple jumps in a free program. Tell us how you went to this performance and why it was on this day that everything finally worked out?

– For the third season I have been trying to do five quads in the program. Last season and the year before last, I performed only at one starts with five quads.

This year, I decided from the very beginning to insert five quads and skate like this always, with such a set, so almost immediately after the vacation I started jumping quads in order to dash off in time. And I hope this is not the only time that I have been able to do five quads, I hope that I will succeed in the competition.

– Figure skating is a conventional, traditional, both male and female sport, but at the same time you came and started jumping quadruples, which was not typical for girls before. It turns out that you also broke stereotypes.

Have you had to deserve your right to do what you want on the ice, jump the same quadruples? In my opinion, after one of the recent rentals, someone commented on your performance and said that you can compete with the boys too. To which you said that in pairs you can – you can do anything.

– Of course, they looked at me very strangely that I decided to jump quads and a lot. Because five quads are jumping in the world, only two people still, two men. Of course, I will try to do more of them, my desire.

Of course, we still can’t jump in the short program. In an arbitrary, you can do any quadruples, and in a short one – only a (triple) axel, so I hope that someday this rule will be changed, – said Trusova in the podcast of Maria Komandnaya and Pavel Osovtsov “In short”.

