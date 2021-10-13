Former Slovenian national team player Dedic reacted to the attack of Russian fans in social networks

Former footballer of the Slovenian national team Zlatko Dedic responded to the attack of Russian fans on social networks after the selection match for the 2022 World Cup, in which the Russian national team beat the Slovenes with a score of 2: 1.

Recall that it was Dedich who knocked the Russian national team out of the selection for the 2010 World Cup with his goal in 2009. Fans draw a parallel between the matches of 2021 and 2009, noting that Russia took revenge on the offender.

“It is clear that the result is good for the Russians, but not for us. It is difficult, but I remain optimistic. The next generation, I hope, will be able to qualify for further competitions.

Comments in Russian under the last post on Instagram saw (laughs). I have not read everything yet. This is fine. Sometimes one team wins, then the other. We must always think about sports and fair play. It was very important for us to win in 2009 – a historic match. But now the Russian team turned out to be better. You have a very good team, interesting players. As for the comments, I don’t understand everything, haha. I’ll have a better look later. Written Russian is a bit difficult for me. But everyone can express their opinion. It’s not a problem. I have my own way, I don’t pay much attention to other people’s opinions. I respect all fans in the world. We play football for fans and we understand their emotions, ”Dedich said in an interview with Championship correspondent Arina Lavrova.